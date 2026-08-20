Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons And K-Cups — Use Them To Make A Charming DIY Wreath

K-Cups and egg cartons seem like everyday kitchen trash, but there are a surprising number of ways to use empty egg cartons around your home (and K-cups are just as versatile). They become a beautiful treasure for your wall or front door when you transform them into a wreath, for example. The idea from Plaid Crafts uses the recyclables as flowers for a warm-weather wreath with a bouquet of colorful blooms covering it. And when you do that, you're reducing your carbon footprint by making something beautiful out of something you would otherwise toss. Plus, your K-cups could be among the things you're recycling wrong, so this project eliminates that.

This project starts with a wreath form — the original is made on a wire form, but you could make it with a Styrofoam wreath base as well. Even a cardboard ring could work in a pinch, although you'll miss out on the dimension you get from the curves of the form. Dollar Tree offers a few different sizes of wire forms if you want to keep the project low-cost. You're already creating the flowers from free materials, so this keeps with the budget-friendly design.

Start collecting egg cartons and K-cups for this project — depending on the size of the form, it'll take a lot. Pull out your acrylic paints in floral shades. You can go with a rainbow of colors or stick with different shades of a single color. You'll also need green tissue paper, scissors, and glue to complete the look. Adding extra touches, like ribbons, personalizes the look.