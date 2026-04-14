16 Things You're Probably Recycling Wrong

Like most people, you probably assume you mastered the art of recycling bottles, cans, cardboard boxes, milk jugs, and many more items years ago. Sure, you can recycle absolutely everything in your house — but you probably aren't recycling most items correctly at all. Although recycling seems pretty straightforward, thanks in part to handy helpers like clear recycling labeling on certain products, it's actually much more complicated than most people realize. Many of us assume that paper, plastic, and cardboard goods can all be recycled, but when you dig into the details, it turns out it's very easy to make mistakes. And odds are pretty high that you're recycling quite a lot of common items — including paper coffee cups, disposable straws, and pizza boxes — the wrong way.

Yes, you read that right: There are wrong ways to recycle. Most of the errors we make in our attempts to recycle items at home cause a problem because they contaminate other recyclable materials. If non-recyclable items wind up in the bin alongside recyclable ones, the entire batch goes to waste and nothing in it can be recycled. Making small mistakes — or recycling the wrong items — can wind up unexpectedly sending your waste to the landfill instead of the recycling plant as you'd intended. So, before you drop another item into your recycling bin, find out which all-too-common items you're probably recycling wrong.