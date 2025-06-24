Why You May Want To Think Twice Before Grabbing A Keurig For Your Home

Keurig coffee makers are certainly convenient, but they are not cheap, fresh, or environmentally friendly. More than a quarter of Americans use single-serving coffee brewing machines, with Keurig being the most popular brand. Before you go out and buy your own Keurig (or more K-Cups for your existing Keurig), consider the cost — to your wallet, your taste buds, and the environment. There are cheaper, greener, and fresher ways to get your morning cup of Joe. Just ask John Sylvan, the co-inventor of the K-Cup in the 1990s. He doesn't even use a Keurig coffee maker. "I don't know why people have them in their house," he told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

One reason Sylvan doesn't use a Keurig: "I find them rather expensive." You can order unflavored K-Cup pods from the Keurig website at roughly 75 cents a pod – more than twice as much as it cost just a decade earlier. Branded and flavored coffees are around $1.00 a pod. You'd be hard pressed to find a $1.00 cup of coffee at any coffee shop in the United States. Still, that's far more expensive than if you bought your own ground coffee and brewed it yourself (not to mention the cost of a Keurig single cup coffee maker). Buy an 88-pod pack of Starbucks Vanilla Lavender ground coffee from Keurig and you'll spend over $80. With a typical K-cup containing 9 to 12 grams of coffee, that amounts to paying roughly $43 to purchase a pound of coffee. You can buy the same Starbucks Vanilla Lavender ground coffee at Target for around $15 per pound.