Upcycle Old Pool Noodles Into Stylish Wall Decor With This Clever Dollar Tree DIY

Ready to create a high-end vase on a budget? Start by grabbing a pool noodle (or two) in your color of choice and a Floral Greenery Bunch from Dollar Tree. Cut the noodle into small pieces of 8, 4, and 2 inches using a blade or serrated kitchen knife. From there, line up the noodles and use a hot glue gun to stick and layer them together, forming a combination of your choosing. Once it's dry, place small pieces of foam mounting tape on the back of the vase. Hang it on the wall, and tuck your faux florals inside the holes of the noodles.

Should you want to put a personal touch on your Dollar Tree wall art DIY, you can choose to wrap your noodles in a printed fabric that complements the room. (Keep in mind, you might want to adhere the textiles with Mod Podge instead of a glue gun, depending on the material you select. You can also channel your inner Picasso and use Amazon Basics Acrylic Paint to create a masterpiece. Or, for an easier alternative, simply spray paint it gold for a luxe touch or white to make it more versatile.

Regardless of the creative route you choose to pursue, do note that aryam6582's DIY works so well because of her assortment of faux floral types. Make sure to pick a variety when mapping out your DIY wall accent. You could even opt for colorful blooms if you prefer a brighter look.