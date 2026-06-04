DIYers Use Pool Noodles To DIY A High-End Vase On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Objectively, you'd never associate the term "high-end" with the humble pool noodle. Brightly-colored and useful, yes, but you'd draw the line at elegant. But like you should never judge a book by its cover, you shouldn't discount this tube's capabilities. After all, you never know when you might need to employ a pool noodle hack for your garden and yard. Or, follow the lead of TikTok DIYer 2sistersstor and wrap a container in a cut-up pool noodle to craft a fancy stacked vase that looks anything but tacky.

Plus, you can customize the vase to your liking. Moreover, you won't have to spend too much time on this project. Just gather a few supplies and bring your vision to life. To DIY this easy decor using pool noodles, you'll need one pool noodle (leftover pieces from other projects or pool shenanigans will work, too), your hot glue gun, a roll of tape, and a cylindrical cardboard container or old vase to serve as your base. You'll also need a utility knife, like the X-Acto Precision one, to slice through the pool noodle easily.

Additionally, get a can of spray paint to hide your beautiful vase's not-so-glamorous origins. However, not just any paint will do. To ensure the noodle underneath doesn't melt and your decor doesn't get disfigured, pick one that has a water or latex base. Steer clear of enamel and lacquer-based spray paints if you'd like your vase to last a while. In case you can't verify whether a can is water- or oil-based, go for one that's marked safe for use on plastics, like Krylon's ColorMaxx Spray Paint. Besides this, you'll need some decorative elements, such as a beaded garland, beads, and rhinestones, to give your DIY a personal touch.