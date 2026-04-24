Easy DIY Decor Using Dollar Tree Pool Noodles That Looks So Beautiful

Bigger decor items, like large vases or decorative planters, can add an elegant touch to your home, but oftentimes they're expensive. Surprisingly, you can transform pool noodles into stunning DIY decor that's not difficult to make. By upcycling your foam noodles from Dollar Tree into a beautiful floor vase, you can easily and quickly decorate your home on a budget. Bending your noodles into circles and stacking them on top of each other makes for a unique, tall vase. There are tons of ways to style and complete this project. Depending on how you do it, you may only need a few pool noodles, some tape, a bit of glue, and spray paint. This allows you to create fun shapes with your floor vase, and you can stick faux florals into the top when you're finished for a classy decoration.

Alternatively, you can make your floor vase a bit more functional by including a liner inside the pool noodles. Putting an old vase or even a plastic bucket in the middle of your floor vase will let you add real florals if you'd like, turning this DIY into a modern vase that will elevate any floral arrangement. A liner will also help to guide the shape of your project. The final look of this project will be determined by the spray paint you choose. Colors like silver, gold, or black can give this DIY an expensive look, while stone spray paint adds a touch of simple, refined beauty to your decor.