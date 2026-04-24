Easy DIY Decor Using Dollar Tree Pool Noodles That Looks So Beautiful
Bigger decor items, like large vases or decorative planters, can add an elegant touch to your home, but oftentimes they're expensive. Surprisingly, you can transform pool noodles into stunning DIY decor that's not difficult to make. By upcycling your foam noodles from Dollar Tree into a beautiful floor vase, you can easily and quickly decorate your home on a budget. Bending your noodles into circles and stacking them on top of each other makes for a unique, tall vase. There are tons of ways to style and complete this project. Depending on how you do it, you may only need a few pool noodles, some tape, a bit of glue, and spray paint. This allows you to create fun shapes with your floor vase, and you can stick faux florals into the top when you're finished for a classy decoration.
Alternatively, you can make your floor vase a bit more functional by including a liner inside the pool noodles. Putting an old vase or even a plastic bucket in the middle of your floor vase will let you add real florals if you'd like, turning this DIY into a modern vase that will elevate any floral arrangement. A liner will also help to guide the shape of your project. The final look of this project will be determined by the spray paint you choose. Colors like silver, gold, or black can give this DIY an expensive look, while stone spray paint adds a touch of simple, refined beauty to your decor.
How to craft a stylish floor vase from pool noodles
Dollar Tree pool noodles are inexpensive at $1.50 a piece, and with just a few of them, you can upcycle pool noodles to craft a stunning vase to set on the floor of your home. To make the shape of your vase, cut your pool noodles and bend each piece into a circle, duct taping the ends together. Depending on the shape you want for your vase, you'll need to cut and stack your noodles differently. For a cylindrical vase, make all of your noodle rings the same size. Adding several smaller foam rings on top will give your vase a beautiful bottleneck effect. Alternatively, make each pool noodle a little larger than the last for a tiered look. Then, create two of these stacks and glue the largest noodles together to form a sort of reverse hourglass shape for your vase. Once your noodles are taped into rings, stack them together. Apply hot glue to attach the noodles as you work.
If you want to use a liner, make sure that your smallest noodle ring can fit the bucket or container inside of it. Nestle your liner inside your noodle vase. Otherwise, apply a spray adhesive to the outside of your liner and wrap your noodles around it for a quick and easy alternative. Finally, spray paint your project to get a gorgeous finished look. Adding accents, such as strings of beads, will also make your floor vase pop.