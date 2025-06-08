Upcycle Pool Noodles For This Cute DIY To Add A Dash Of The Rainbow To Your Home

With the rise in popularity of mood-boosting dopamine decor, it's clear that people are looking to inject a little more joy into their interiors and life. And while you're welcome to go all-in on the colorful, maximalist, buoyant aesthetic all over social media, there are also small ways of bringing happiness into your home without reinventing the wheel or breaking the bank. One such idea was shared by Samantha (@thelovedhome_) on TikTok, in which a little clever thinking and some DIY elbow grease turned a few everyday items into a little slice of delight. Samantha showed how she transformed four pool noodles and some yarn into an adorable and light-hearted rainbow wall hanging. Whether it's in celebration of Pride Month, created for festive party decor, or you just want to bring a little jubilation into your space, this pool noodle rainbow DIY is beginner-friendly, super affordable, and full of positive vibes to elevate the happiness in your home.

Before you start, you'll need to gather your supplies. When it comes to the pool noodles, though, you'll be covering them in yarn. In case of any gaps, it's best to grab four noodles in the same colors as the yarn whenever possible to blend the colors together. In addition, you'll need four large skeins of yarn in your preferred color scheme. While the TikTok video used pastels for a softer, more subtle look, you can tailor the color palette to your home's aesthetic or preferences. Finally, select some rope for added fringe and texture, bendable wire to help your noodles hold their shape, and a hot glue gun to adhere everything together. Now that you are prepped, it's time to dive into this incredibly simple, affordable, and clever DIY pool noodle rainbow packed with playful charm.