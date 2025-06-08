Upcycle Pool Noodles For This Cute DIY To Add A Dash Of The Rainbow To Your Home
With the rise in popularity of mood-boosting dopamine decor, it's clear that people are looking to inject a little more joy into their interiors and life. And while you're welcome to go all-in on the colorful, maximalist, buoyant aesthetic all over social media, there are also small ways of bringing happiness into your home without reinventing the wheel or breaking the bank. One such idea was shared by Samantha (@thelovedhome_) on TikTok, in which a little clever thinking and some DIY elbow grease turned a few everyday items into a little slice of delight. Samantha showed how she transformed four pool noodles and some yarn into an adorable and light-hearted rainbow wall hanging. Whether it's in celebration of Pride Month, created for festive party decor, or you just want to bring a little jubilation into your space, this pool noodle rainbow DIY is beginner-friendly, super affordable, and full of positive vibes to elevate the happiness in your home.
Before you start, you'll need to gather your supplies. When it comes to the pool noodles, though, you'll be covering them in yarn. In case of any gaps, it's best to grab four noodles in the same colors as the yarn whenever possible to blend the colors together. In addition, you'll need four large skeins of yarn in your preferred color scheme. While the TikTok video used pastels for a softer, more subtle look, you can tailor the color palette to your home's aesthetic or preferences. Finally, select some rope for added fringe and texture, bendable wire to help your noodles hold their shape, and a hot glue gun to adhere everything together. Now that you are prepped, it's time to dive into this incredibly simple, affordable, and clever DIY pool noodle rainbow packed with playful charm.
Bendable wire inside yarn-wrapped pool noodles are the key to creating the rainbow shape
Begin this cheery DIY by inserting thick wire into the hole of the pool noodle so it can be formed, though you may need to use multiple strands or a higher gauge of wire to hold the shape properly. Bend the wired noodle into the outermost arch of the rainbow. Next, hot glue the end of the yarn to the base of the noodle and begin wrapping it around to fully cover the surface. Every few loops, push the yarn down against previous loops to avoid visible gaps. Patience is key to ensure thorough coverage. When you've reached the other side of the noodle, hot glue the end of the yarn to the base. Repeat all steps for subsequent inner noodles in the rainbow, cutting the ends to size as needed before covering them in yarn to ensure they sit within the previous arch. As you finish each arch, use a hot glue gun to attach it to the inside of the previous noodle until your rainbow is assembled.
For a final touch, cut strands of rope as fringe, hot glue them inside the hole in each noodle, and unravel them for a fuller look. Though this isn't covered on TikTok, you may also want to glue a small felt or fabric circle with a hole in the middle (to pull the fringe through) to cover the end of each noodle. Finally, tie or hot glue a length of rope, yarn, or decorative ribbon to the back or top so you can hang your rainbow from the wall.
And there you have it, a playful, fun, festive, and colorful DIY pool noodle rainbow wall hanging that's sure to bring a smile to your face every day.