18 Genius Ways To Transform Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into Chic Home Decor

If you've somehow ended up with too many pool noodles, have some broken or ripped ones that don't float as well anymore, or are just in need of crafting ideas, you're in luck. Dollar Tree's brightly colored foam pool noodles can be turned into surprisingly beautiful vases, tables, and even chic decorative accent walls. If you think you have too many to use them all as decor, don't worry — you can use some for pool noodle garden hacks as well.

Pool noodles make good decor components thanks to being affordable and easy to work with. They can be bent, cut, glued, and covered in all sorts of decorations without the need for special tools. Not only is reusing pool noodles an easy way to decorate, but it can also be good for the environment. Pool noodles can't be recycled by most standard recycling plants. If there isn't a facility near you that's equipped to process them, then repurposing your pool noodles helps keep them out of landfills. For crafters who don't already have pool noodles, you can either pick some up at Dollar Tree to use and reuse or turn to your local social media and Buy Nothing groups. Others may be ready to give up their old pool noodles for free or very cheap.