18 Genius Ways To Transform Dollar Tree Pool Noodles Into Chic Home Decor
If you've somehow ended up with too many pool noodles, have some broken or ripped ones that don't float as well anymore, or are just in need of crafting ideas, you're in luck. Dollar Tree's brightly colored foam pool noodles can be turned into surprisingly beautiful vases, tables, and even chic decorative accent walls. If you think you have too many to use them all as decor, don't worry — you can use some for pool noodle garden hacks as well.
Pool noodles make good decor components thanks to being affordable and easy to work with. They can be bent, cut, glued, and covered in all sorts of decorations without the need for special tools. Not only is reusing pool noodles an easy way to decorate, but it can also be good for the environment. Pool noodles can't be recycled by most standard recycling plants. If there isn't a facility near you that's equipped to process them, then repurposing your pool noodles helps keep them out of landfills. For crafters who don't already have pool noodles, you can either pick some up at Dollar Tree to use and reuse or turn to your local social media and Buy Nothing groups. Others may be ready to give up their old pool noodles for free or very cheap.
Wall art
There are a number of ways to design larger-scale artistic pieces using pool noodles, depending on the vibe you want to capture. You can turn Dollar Tree pool noodles into high end wall decor with metallic paint and foil, or lean into the whimsical nature of pool noodles with colorful paper. Cut your pool noodles to different sizes and shapes, then arrange them on a poster board for easier mounting. Decorate them with glitter, spray paint, or extra detailing like ribbons, faux moss and plants, or anything else that grabs your fancy.
Vases
If you have a vase that needs to be classed up, pool noodles work surprisingly well. You can cut the noodles into arches or other shapes, paint them, then glue them to the surface of the vase. Another option is to create a vase just from pool noodles. Cut them to different lengths, bend them into rings, and use tape and glue to hold them together. Paint your pool noodle rings, then stack and glue them to form a vase. It won't hold water, but you can definitely put fake plants or a potted plant in it.
Candle holders
An electric candle looks so chic fitted inside a Dollar Tree pool noodle candle holder. Cut pool noodles to various heights, depending on the look you're going for. You can make the entire noodle look like a large candle by cutting a longer piece and nesting the candle so all you see is the flame, or create the candle holder by cutting it short, so the candle itself is prominent, or even float them in water. Decorate it with hot glue (for the drips), paint, flowers, or washi tape. Remember, using real candles isn't safe with this craft.
Accent wall or room divider
If your room needs upgrading beyond a vase or candle holder, why not decorate with an accent wall or privacy screen? All you need to do is cut the pool noodles into halves, attach them to your wall, and cover them with paint, fabric, or paper. Use them to mimic the texture of stone or brick, or go more abstract and geometric. For free-standing, functional room decor, apply the same techniques to a room divider, privacy screen, or even within a wood or metal frame. Attach noodles directly to the screen or divider and decorate.
Wall lights
Brighten your space with wall-mounted lights made from Dollar Tree pool noodles and electric lights. You can use sections of pool noodles, painted or wrapped in paper and fitted with small batter-powered lighting, to mimic a wall sconce. Alternatively, bend noodles into fun shapes and run an LED string light through, invoking a neon sign. Since pool noodles can melt, avoid lighting that heats up when in use, and don't leave your finished fixtures turned on for extended periods of time.
Sculptures
Nowhere to hang art? No problem! Decorate your shelves and tables with pool noodle sculptures instead. You can keep things simple by creating arches out of pool noodles, then painting them to create a rainbow. Make it even bigger by using full-length pool noodles for each part of the rainbow. If you prefer more abstract art, twist pool noodles into complex knots and contours. Use wire, twine, tape, or glue to hold it together. Coat the finished sculpture in plaster and paint for an elegant art piece that no one will know was once a pool noodle.
Shelf decor
Dress up the front of your bookshelf by cutting a slit down the length of a Dollar Tree pool noodle, cut to the length of your shelf. Then slide the pool noodle over the front of the shelf. It should stay in place, but if you want it to be more secure, then tape or E6000 craft adhesive will help. Push faux flowers, seasonal foliage, or other decor-on-a-stick into the pool noodle until it's completely covered. Most of the shelf space is still usable, and you can swap differently decorated noodles out for different seasons or events.
Mirror frames
If you have a mirror that feels a little plain, you can use a trick similar to the shelf decor to add flair. Cut a slit down the side of one or more pool noodles and slip them over the mirror's edge. For larger mirrors, use tape to hold noodles together. Decorate it with faux flowers, or use fabric to add style. Cut a piece of fabric long enough to wrap around the noodles and slightly wider than the circumference. Then tuck the fabric into the slit or attach it with glue to hold it in place.
Stairway decor
Don't leave your staircases out of the decorating fun! You can use Dollar Tree pool noodles to decorate staircase spindles. Cut pool noodles into short pieces than your spindles and add a slit down the side. They should fit onto the spindle, but if your spindles are thin or oddly shaped you may need to add or remove material to the pool noodle. Use them to alter the spindle's contour and add faux flowers, lights, and other decorations. You can also try this on the railing, but leave space for hand holds.
Door arches
Make your doorway pop with a pool noodle archway. You can use nails or adhesive to attach pool noodles to the outside of the frame, then decorate them. Wrap pool noodles in fabric or paper, carve sections away for a faux-sculpted look, or add decor like flowers or holiday garlands. For a renter-friendly alternative, build an archway using two broom stick handles and half of a hula hoop. Slide the pool noodles over it and decorate, then stick the bottoms of the broom sticks into planters or a similar item to hold them upright by your door.
Holiday decor
Seasonal holiday decor doesn't have to be cheesy or over-the-top. Use a pool noodle for chic, simple accent pieces instead. Wrap a small section of your pool noodle in striped or brightly colored paper, then cover that with a piece of plastic wrap. Twist and tie the ends for an easy, cute piece of holiday candy that will make Christmas or Halloween more festive. You can also bend noodles into ovals and loop wire through to make simple Easter bunny ears or hearts for Valentine's Day. Finish these off with colorful paper, paint, or ribbons.
Decorative centerpieces
Give your table a fresh look for the season by bending or cutting your pool noodle in half, using string or wire to hold it together. Wrap it in fabric, paper, or even a fun tablecloth, and cover it in seasonal decor. Flowers, foliage, ribbons, and decor-on-sticks are all good starting points, or make your own decor by cutting an additional pool noodle into spirals or other shapes and attaching these to dowel rods. Fill the space in the middle with candle holders, small vases, wine glasses, or miniature cake stands to hold more decor.
Organizers
If your home needs something both chic and functional, try turning a pool noodle in an organizer. Cut a pool noodle into sections that will fit on a wall, shelf, or the side of a or basket, then decorate it. Cut a slit in one side to put it on a bin, cut one in half to sit on a shelf, or loop some cute rope through a noodle segment and hang it up. Hang hair bands or necklaces over it, or cut grooves in the side to hold paint brushes, makeup brushes, or brooms and mops.
Wreaths
You can make a stylish wreath for your front door or living room wall with just a Dollar Tree pool noodle, tape or wire, and any other craft supplies you want for decorations. All you need to do is bend your pool noodle into a circle and attach the ends together. You can cut it to a shorter length for a smaller wreath. Cover it in paint, paper, or fabric, then poke fake flowers, greenery, holiday ornaments, and other decor into it. Or get creative with origami cranes, pretty rocks, or costume jewelry.
Topiaries
If you want a large houseplant but don't have the time to care for one, you can use a pool noodle to craft fake topiary. Start with a large planter and add stones, old books, or bricks to weigh it down. Take a stick, broom handle, or even a ruler, and spiral one noodle around it. Paint this core, then you can add a halved noodle on top of the lower third to thicken the first noodle's base, providing dimension. Paint it and add fake greenery or flowers to give it some texture, then stick it in your planter.
Side tables
Class up any plain table using some Dollar Tree pool noodles. Use pool noodles cut in half to give the sides of your table a stylish, fluted look or cut into small cross-sections to make rings for a geometric aesthetic. You can even make a simple table from scratch using several pool noodles for the legs and a large serving tray or piece of plywood for the top. It may not be as sturdy as a real side table, but should still support some small decorative pieces for your entryway.
Fireplace inserts
If the sight of an empty or unused fireplace feels off, you can use pool noodles to improve the view. One option is to make a DIY fireplace screen by gluing pool noodles together and painting them. It'll cover the whole thing and discourage curious kids or pets from poking around inside. If the inside of your fireplace is still in good condition, use pool noodles to create fake logs instead. Cut them to different lengths, paint them, and add lights for a twinkling, rustic look with no mess.
Ottomans
You can turn Dollar Tree pool noodles into a chic ottoman for your living room. Bend pool noodles into rings, taping or gluing them together, and decorate with paint, fabric, or twine. You can fill the inside with additional, vertical pieces of pool noodles for support, or leave the interior empty to use as storage. Add a piece of cardboard or plywood to the bottom, and you can even add legs so it really looks like an ottoman. Top it with another pool noodle curled into a spiral for the top of the seat.