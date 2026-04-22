Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To DIY Beautiful Countertop Decor In Minutes

Never doubt the power of a pool noodle, as it's not just a tool for summer fun. With a little DIY, you can transform these floppy foam toys into gorgeous accents for countertops. Instagrammer @littlepettittpad shared how she turned a piece of pool noodle into a floral candle holder in just a few minutes with Dollar Tree items.

This hack isn't just beautiful — it's affordable, too. All it takes is a short trip to the dollar store to pick up a green Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodle, a Luminessence LED Taper Candle, and a cluster of faux flowers. Note that the flowers will set the vibe of the candle holder. Choose a wide variety of vibrant colors to brighten up your home decor, or stick to leafy foliage and a single flower for a more muted, natural display.

The whole project will cost less than $10 per candle holder. You also shouldn't need to purchase any tools, since common household supplies will work for this project. As a bonus, this idea pairs well with many other kitchen island and countertop decor ideas while adding a touch of nature with soft, ambient light.