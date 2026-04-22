Use A Dollar Tree Pool Noodle To DIY Beautiful Countertop Decor In Minutes
Never doubt the power of a pool noodle, as it's not just a tool for summer fun. With a little DIY, you can transform these floppy foam toys into gorgeous accents for countertops. Instagrammer @littlepettittpad shared how she turned a piece of pool noodle into a floral candle holder in just a few minutes with Dollar Tree items.
This hack isn't just beautiful — it's affordable, too. All it takes is a short trip to the dollar store to pick up a green Brightly Colored Foam Pool Noodle, a Luminessence LED Taper Candle, and a cluster of faux flowers. Note that the flowers will set the vibe of the candle holder. Choose a wide variety of vibrant colors to brighten up your home decor, or stick to leafy foliage and a single flower for a more muted, natural display.
The whole project will cost less than $10 per candle holder. You also shouldn't need to purchase any tools, since common household supplies will work for this project. As a bonus, this idea pairs well with many other kitchen island and countertop decor ideas while adding a touch of nature with soft, ambient light.
How to create a beautiful candle holder from a pool noodle
The first step is to measure how tall you want the candle holder to be before you cut it. The original DIYer behind this idea cut hers to about 3 to 4 inches tall. That said, you can always cut it shorter if you decide this isn't to your preference. Use a serrated knife to saw through the pool noodle, and don't worry about it being jagged or slightly lopsided, as the artificial foliage will hide these imperfections.
The bulk of this sweet floral decor DIY involves inserting the individual plant stems into the sides of the pool noodle. You'll most likely need to trim the flowers and greenery to be shorter, which you can do using a pair of wire cutters. They should stick in the foam without any additional adhesive. However, to set the flowers at a certain angle, use super glue for extra support. Any excess globs of glue will be concealed beneath the dense artificial foliage.
Different ways to customize your countertop decor
Yellow flowers with green leaves are sure to give the finished project a spring or summer-esque look. However, you can also make this design appropriate for other times of the year by changing the foliage with Dollar Tree's seasonal collections. Another option is to dress up the design with elements beyond artificial greenery.
Add a Floral Garden Polyester Burlap Ribbon for a rustic touch or a Floral Garden Satin Edge Velvet Ribbon for a chic look. If you're feeling festive, sprinkle in Seasonal Collection Patriotic-Themed Paper Cutouts to celebrate the patriotic holidays. Use hot glue or super glue to add jewelry, accent stones, or decorative gems to the mix to break up the foliage with some hard texture. The added layers give the candle holder more visual contrast, so it's even more aesthetically pleasing.
Once the foam is completely covered, the candle holder is ready for use. Keep in mind that the narrow pool noodle center is too slim for traditional candles. This project is designed for long, thin taper candles, specifically battery-operated LEDs. Pool noodles and Dollar Tree foliage are made of polyethylene, which is flammable and releases gases when heated. Therefore, the countertop decor shouldn't be anywhere near a real candle or any light fixture that gives off heat.