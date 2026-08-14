Swap Lawn Mower Blades For These Attachments To Make Yard Work A Breeze

Most people don't think much about their lawn mower except when it's time to cut the grass. You may have wondered what time of day is best to mow your lawn, but have you considered what other tasks your mower can do? Your lawn mower might not be the one-trick pony you think it is, and you could be missing out if you haven't looked into the different attachments you can use with it.

These attachments tackle several other lawn care tasks, like mulching, dethatching, and bagging, without requiring multiple machines. Instead of going back and forth between your garage to put away and set up individual equipment, you can simply swap out the attachments. And you can keep all of your mower components in one organized spot in your garage or shed to streamline your lawn care routine.

Riding mowers offer the most attachment options, such as tow-behind equipment. For example, you can seed or fertilize your lawn quickly with a tow-behind spreader instead of using a hand or push spreader. The same goes for a tow-behind sprayer. You can even use a riding lawn mower for snow removal (as long as you take some safety precautions). Walk-behind mowers also have attachment options, including mulching blades, leaf-collection bags, and edgers.