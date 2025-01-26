What Time Of Day Is Best To Mow Your Yard?

While the mid-morning is the optimal time to mow, it's not always possible to do so if you have many other responsibilities. The next best time is the late afternoon between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. This is often a convenient time of day for homeowners and the temperature of the grass may not be too high. There's also still enough time for the grass to recover before nighttime, which lessens the likelihood that your lawn would get fungus or other kinds of disease.

On the other hand, early morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. isn't ideal. During this time, there will be morning dew on the grass. Mowing wet grass isn't good on the mower and could damage it, and it will also make the job more difficult. The grass may suffer and tear as well and the soil may get compacted. The middle of the afternoon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. is also a poor choice. Cutting during the afternoon could burn and damage the grass.

If conditions are especially dry, cutting grass during the afternoon could lead to heat tracking. Dry tracks may develop that show the mower's movement across the grass. Of course, this is also a hot time of day for the person mowing the grass, so it won't be very comfortable for them anyway. While using a riding lawn mower will make cutting your grass less exhausting, it will still be miserably hot and uncomfortable, especially during warmer seasons. Ideally, aim to mow the grass between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. In the mid-morning, conditions will be ideal for your own comfort as well as for the health of your lawn.