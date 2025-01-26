What Time Of Day Is Best To Mow Your Yard?
Although you be in the habit of mowing your yard at any time that seems convenient, thinking carefully about the ideal time to mow is well worth it. There really is a best way to mow a lawn. Timing is important, and various factors can impact the health of your grass when mowing, including the amount of dew on the ground, the heat, and the humidity. Generally speaking, the best time to mow your lawn is during the mid-morning, specifically between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.
There are a few reasons why this time of day works best. During the mid-morning, the sun isn't too hot yet. Grass may burn if you mow your lawn when it's very hot out. While burnt grass can be treated, it's best to prevent it in the first place. In addition to this, cutting earlier in the day gives the shorn grass time to recover before the sun goes down at night. This is the most comfortable time of day for you to mow the lawn as well. Since the sun isn't at its hottest yet, you can mow comfortably without getting overheated.
How various times of day can impact lawn mowing
While the mid-morning is the optimal time to mow, it's not always possible to do so if you have many other responsibilities. The next best time is the late afternoon between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. This is often a convenient time of day for homeowners and the temperature of the grass may not be too high. There's also still enough time for the grass to recover before nighttime, which lessens the likelihood that your lawn would get fungus or other kinds of disease.
On the other hand, early morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. isn't ideal. During this time, there will be morning dew on the grass. Mowing wet grass isn't good on the mower and could damage it, and it will also make the job more difficult. The grass may suffer and tear as well and the soil may get compacted. The middle of the afternoon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. is also a poor choice. Cutting during the afternoon could burn and damage the grass.
If conditions are especially dry, cutting grass during the afternoon could lead to heat tracking. Dry tracks may develop that show the mower's movement across the grass. Of course, this is also a hot time of day for the person mowing the grass, so it won't be very comfortable for them anyway. While using a riding lawn mower will make cutting your grass less exhausting, it will still be miserably hot and uncomfortable, especially during warmer seasons. Ideally, aim to mow the grass between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. In the mid-morning, conditions will be ideal for your own comfort as well as for the health of your lawn.