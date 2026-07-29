Lawn Mower Blades Vs. Mulching Blades: What's The Difference?

Shopping for mower blades can be confusing, especially with so many different types on the market. However, for the average homeowner, there are only two types of blades you need to know about: standard and mulching mower blades.

Standard lawn mower blades, also known as high-lift blades, are straight blades with a slightly curved tip. This shape creates a strong updraft, which forces the grass to stand up straight. This allows for a nice, even cut that propels the trimmings out of the mower deck or into a collecting bag. Standard blades can also be referred to as 2-in-1 (aka discharging and bagging).

Mulching blades feature several curves along the blades. These increase the cutting surface area. Don't confuse the curves of a mulching blade with those of a bent lawnmower blade, which you should always replace. No, a mulching blade's curves enhance its ability to cut grass into small mulch bits, which can either be discharged back onto the lawn or into a bag. You may also see mulching blades referred to as 3-in-1 for this triple feature. Some mulching blades also come in a cross ("+") formation, which is two blades stacked perpendicular to one another. However, these are mostly used on older lawn mowers.