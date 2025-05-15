The Best Way To Mow Your Lawn To Prevent The Spread Of Weeds

The velvety smooth look of a newly mowed lawn is a sight that many homeowners long for. The rich, green grass offers a luxe look that is pleasing to the eyes and can promote a sense of pride. But your new fear may be palpable — now that you have your dream yard, how do you keep it from being infested with ugly weeds? While there is not one simple answer to that question, proper mowing techniques are one essential key to prevent weeds from invading your yard. By putting them into practice, you will be one step closer to a weed free lawn. Here are some lawn mowing tips that will make you an expert.

First of all, you should not mow your grass shorter than around 3 inches. There are two main weed-killing reasons for this. Longer grass takes the sun away from sprouting weeds, shading them and preventing growth. The other main point is that grass root length is related to grass height. Deeper roots make it harder for weeds to establish themselves. (Extremely short grass can look very nice, like a putting green. But you are not Tiger Woods, so don't do this.)

When mowing, do not remove more than one-third of the length of the grass to avoid stress. Therefore, you should mow your lawn before it grows to about 4 ½ inches tall. These are approximate measurements, no need to get out a ruler. Also, if you want to take the time to do it, you should alternate the pattern you use while cutting the grass. It helps keep the lawn actively growing — and hopefully, with fewer weeds.