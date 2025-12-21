How To Use A Riding Lawn Mower For Snow Removal (And Warnings To Consider)

While some only use their rider mowers for cutting the lawn, those who live in colder climates where snowfall is regular often utilize their rider mowers as a means of snow removal. You can turn almost any riding mower into a snow removing machine, let's use John Deere as an example.

Apart from being one of the most reliable and beloved of all mower brands, John Deere also provides cold weather kits for its 100, 200, X300, and X500 rider mower classes. These kits include a maneuverable plow or snow blower, rear weights, and tire chains. The weights and chains are imperative, as they help keep the mower planted and aid with necessary traction. If you don't add the chains, you're going to have a hard time moving through the snow. Kubota and Husqvarna also have reliable, well-built snow attachments for riding mowers.

Apart from knowing how to successfully drive a riding lawn mower, there isn't much to figuring out how to rid your driveway of snow. In fact, in many ways, it can be downright fun. The trick is fitting the equipment to the size of the area you need to remove snow from, and taking into consideration the warnings that could burn a hole in your pocket.