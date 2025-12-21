How To Use A Riding Lawn Mower For Snow Removal (And Warnings To Consider)
While some only use their rider mowers for cutting the lawn, those who live in colder climates where snowfall is regular often utilize their rider mowers as a means of snow removal. You can turn almost any riding mower into a snow removing machine, let's use John Deere as an example.
Apart from being one of the most reliable and beloved of all mower brands, John Deere also provides cold weather kits for its 100, 200, X300, and X500 rider mower classes. These kits include a maneuverable plow or snow blower, rear weights, and tire chains. The weights and chains are imperative, as they help keep the mower planted and aid with necessary traction. If you don't add the chains, you're going to have a hard time moving through the snow. Kubota and Husqvarna also have reliable, well-built snow attachments for riding mowers.
Apart from knowing how to successfully drive a riding lawn mower, there isn't much to figuring out how to rid your driveway of snow. In fact, in many ways, it can be downright fun. The trick is fitting the equipment to the size of the area you need to remove snow from, and taking into consideration the warnings that could burn a hole in your pocket.
Prepping your rider mower for snow removal
While it is not overly difficult to accomplish, there is a fair amount of work that needs to be done to prepare your riding mower for a season as a miniature snow plow. Apart from adding the chains, back weights, and plow/blower attachments, the most important thing to do is to remove the mower deck from the undercarriage. This is an involved process, but not overly difficult to achieve. It will aid in clearance over snow drifts and prevent your blades from coming into contact with snow and road salts, both of which can severely damage your blades.
Another important decision will be whether to choose a plow or blower attachment. The choice will depend on the size of the area that needs to be cleared. Most suburban driveways, and even those slightly larger, will be cleared with a plow. A 48-inch blade will fit almost all rider mowers. It comes with a handle to change the angle of the plow based on the direction you want to push the snow.
Snow blower attachments, on the other hand, are better for longer driveways and bigger tractors. They operate basically the same as a standard push snow blower, and have the ability to send the snow flying much farther away than a plow. The chief downside to blower attachments is their cost, which we'll get into next.
Is a snow removal system worth it?
One of the main downsides towards considering using your rider mower for snow removal: cost. On their own, plow attachments can cost upwards of $500, while the John Deere kits we mentioned earlier can be in excess of $1,000 to $2,000, depending on whether you opt for a blade or blower. That's a lot to invest in a machine you have to convert every season when you could purchase a good snowblower for less cost.
There is also the fact that you might not have the right tractor for the job. You need one with an engine that produces at least 20 to 25 horsepower in order to push larger quantities of snow. Plus, the additional wear and tear you put on the mower during the winter has the potential to significantly shorten the life of your riding mower. You also need to make sure you have a sturdy transaxle to power the rear wheels. If that breaks during plowing, you might as well scrap the mower.
Still, if you are handy, don't mind the additional costs, and have a machine that is well-suited to the job, there is no reason why you shouldn't consider the option. Besides being very efficient and effective on larger driveways, it's also more fun to use as a rider mower to plow your driveway rather than shovel it.