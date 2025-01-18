Snow Blower Tips For Beginners

One of the first things to consider when picking out snow-clearing winter tools is whether you want a snow blower or thrower. Colloquially speaking these terms have been used interchangeably, but there is technically a difference. Snow blowers work in two or three stages, scooping up snow into auger drills so it can be broken up before an impeller rotor shoots the snow away. Meanwhile, snow throwers are essentially smaller blowers that scoop and toss snow aside in one movement.

As with many items on the market, the key difference to consider is cost versus power. If you only have light snowfall or one sidewalk to clear, a cheaper snow thrower like this Litheli battery-powered option is probably good enough — best for situations with 12 inches of snow or less, particularly on level surfaces. (Not to mention how the lightweight machinery is easier to store and maintain.) Meanwhile, two-stage snow blowers and up will have wider and taller intake scoops that collect more, deeper snow, with their drills being better for breaking up ice. These are ideal for roads or larger, inclined spaces, and a three-stage blower can tackle up to 23 inches.

Another important point is whether you want a gas-powered or electric winter tool. Gas options like the PowerSmart gas snow blower tend to be stronger, able to self-propel without as many movement restrictions. Meanwhile, electric snow blowers could be corded or battery-powered, but overall tend to be lighter, less work to maintain, and cheaper — especially for long-term costs like fuel. Either way, you'll need a different solution to remove snow from your balcony.