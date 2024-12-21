Mistakes Everyone Makes When Dealing With Snow On Their Lawn

A big mistake people often make, after the snow falls, is shoveling the lawn. Shoveling is essential for the paved areas of your yard, but when it comes to your grass, it's best to leave the shovel in the garage. This is because the snow acts as a blanket, protecting the grass from freezing temperatures. A light layer of snow is porous, and will allow oxygen to get through without smothering the grass. Also, winter grass is dry and brittle – shoveling can tear it apart.

Of course, leaving large piles of snow on your lawn can be equally detrimental. Compacted snow is heavy, killing the brittle grass below. It also allows for little circulation and leads to the formation of snow mold (a fungal lawn disease). When shoveling your driveway, try to evenly distribute the displaced snow around your yard, instead of tossing it into one large pile. If snowfall reaches above a foot, and the weather reports no melting in the near future, you can remove some of the snow using a snow blower, which is gentler on your lawn than a shovel. Also look for piles of snow on tree branches, and carefully brush them off before they break the limbs (avoid shaking the branches as this can cause them to snap off).

Another common problem is carelessly tossing salt or ice melt on your lawn. These are very helpful to avoid injury on paved areas, but they are harmful to plants. Next time you salt the sidewalk, take care to keep it localized to the pavement and off the grass.