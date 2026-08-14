How Old Scrap Wood Turns A Lifeless Yard Into A Bird Paradise

If you've got some scrap wood left over from another project taking up room in your garage, why not transform it into a beautiful bird magnet for your yard? It doesn't take much for you to take your yard from lifeless to a bird paradise. All you need is some way to feed them, and scrap wood is the perfect, budget-friendly material to make one of the easiest kinds of bird feeders there is: a platform feeder.

Also known as a tray feeder, these are simple, effective bird feeders that are constructed as a square or rectangular frame with elevated sides to keep the seeds in place and allow the birds space to roost. The tray's open design means that birds don't have to fiddle with the small port holes or limited spaces common with other types of bird feeder shapes, like tube or hopper. This is what makes the platform feeder an indiscriminate choice that will attract a wider variety of birds.

Since the platform feeder will live outside, weather-resistant species like white oak, redwood, cypress, cedar, or pressure treated pine are the best wood choices for this outdoor project. If you don't have any of these, consider using a paint or stain to keep the structure from rotting prematurely.