Transform Scrap Wood Into A Unique Yard Feature For Birds With This DIY
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're a handy kind of person, you likely have a collection of scrap wood sitting around waiting for a project to come along. There are plenty of ways to use these boards, but there's one that's sure to bring a little extra pizzazz to your backyard: a DIY bird feeder. Providing a spot for feathered visitors to stop adds color and action to your outdoor living space. You might be worried that creating a bird-friendly garden at home is expensive or too much work, but this simple craft is made up of only three components: a piece of scrap wood, plant pot saucers, and some rope.
The magical little trick that makes this feeder so clever is the shape of the cutouts you make in the board. They resemble large sideways commas, with a thinner cut looping up into a round opening for the lip of the plant saucer to slide into. If you've been looking at foolproof ways to attract birds to your yard and garden without buying a feeder, this is a great use of your scrap pile. It's also a simple project that is customizable to suit your outdoor aesthetic and personal tastes.
Using your scrap wood for the birds
To get started on this project, you'll need to find a jigsaw (like the WEN 6.6 amp orbital saw), a hole saw, some planter plates (like Toddmomy 5 piece terracotta saucers), a drill, sandpaper, jute rope, and of course, your scrap wood. Once you've gathered supplies, it's time to transform your scrap board into an adorable hanging feeder. Cut a board into a 2 ½-foot piece, round off the corners, and sand the edges. Punch out two holes in the center of the wood that are about 6 inches apart. Then, cut a straight opening from the outer edge into the hole from each side. Finally, drill one last hole in the top and paint the plank with non-toxic paint. If you're the type that thinks, "let wood be wood and stop ruining it with paint," you can skip this step.
Once that's done, slide some saucers into the grooves you made on the sides and hang it from the top with some rope. Luckily, you don't need any glue for this project, as industrial-strength adhesives can hurt the birds if they ingest it while pecking at food. Customize by wrapping the end in twine for a rustic look, using a stencil to draw on floral patterns, or sticking on peel-and-stick letters to write out "welcome" or other fun messages to the birds. Now, you have a unique feeder and you finally found a way to use that scrap wood.