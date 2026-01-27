Transform Scrap Wood Into A Unique Yard Feature For Birds With This DIY

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a handy kind of person, you likely have a collection of scrap wood sitting around waiting for a project to come along. There are plenty of ways to use these boards, but there's one that's sure to bring a little extra pizzazz to your backyard: a DIY bird feeder. Providing a spot for feathered visitors to stop adds color and action to your outdoor living space. You might be worried that creating a bird-friendly garden at home is expensive or too much work, but this simple craft is made up of only three components: a piece of scrap wood, plant pot saucers, and some rope.

The magical little trick that makes this feeder so clever is the shape of the cutouts you make in the board. They resemble large sideways commas, with a thinner cut looping up into a round opening for the lip of the plant saucer to slide into. If you've been looking at foolproof ways to attract birds to your yard and garden without buying a feeder, this is a great use of your scrap pile. It's also a simple project that is customizable to suit your outdoor aesthetic and personal tastes.