Let Wood Be Wood — And Stop Ruining It With Paint

As a master woodworker who has made, sanded, and polished hundreds of pieces of wood furniture, one of my strongest opinions has remained constant through the years: I don't like painting wooden furniture. Yes, I have heard all of the designer's rationales — "I want to dematerialize this," or "I need to invoke that" — but I don't buy any of it. No, what you need to do is stop painting wood. Trust me on this, you will feel better. Y'all are just wrong.

I don't know if painting wooden furniture is a mortal or venial sin, but let's face it — God made wood, people made paint. It shows. And for love of all that is good and holy, stop ruining your wooden furniture with paint. There is no need. There is virtually no limit to the variety, hue, and texture presented by wood grain. Its scope stretches from a textured white tone to warm hues like red, brown, purple, yellow, gold, jet black, with each possibility offering variations and subtleties. A divine pallet, indeed. How unimaginative does a designer have to be to cover that potential glory with a layer of uniform blandness? Consider unfinished Douglas fir, where it can provide a look and texture evocative of a desert landscape at sunset, or a highly polished ebony example that mimics the darkest starlit night. What possible good can come of hiding that beauty in a coat of soul-killing latex enamel?

So yes, I'm going to deconstruct the "paint it" arguments here. I'm going to make my case. And for the love of all things wood, I hope my points leave you convinced to put those paint cans back in storage.