Furniture Polish For Wood Furniture: What's Worth Your Time And What Isn't
Polishing furniture was my favorite chore as a kid. Once I was armed with a can of Lemon Pledge and a soft cloth, I was polishing with a purpose. I loved how beautiful it made the wood look. But now, as a furniture maker and expert woodworker with 40 years of experience under my belt, it raises the question — was that polish doing the furniture any good, or even perhaps harming it?
Wood polish comes in a variety of types with differing formulations. Some are good for the furniture's finish; some are benign, and a few are to be avoided. I'll offer my advice here for your consideration.
There are two basic categories of furniture polish, those formulated with oils and those using a wax of some type. Both are great at removing dust, both will leave the surfaces shiny but if your goal in polishing includes enriching and protecting your furniture's finish, waxes are your best bet — avoid the oils. A note of warning, you should pick one type of product or the other for your home: Mixing wax and oil polishes can leave a tacky surface, and no one wants a tacky table. Polishes to avoid are those that include silicone in their ingredients. While silicone can make the wood feel smooth and slick, it can harm finishes and even create what is called fish-eye flaws if you need to repair the finish in the future.
Choosing a furniture polish for your wood furniture
I've already stated my preference for wax-based products. In addition, I stay away from polish sprayed from aerosol cans. To formulate a polish that can be sprayed, you need a chemical vehicle to carry the polish; volatiles mixed with the wax. Neither the volatiles nor the spray can are environmentally sound, and to top it off, you don't get much wax on the wood. So even though you get the polishing job done quickly, it leaves a substandard result. Polish in spray bottles and squeeze bottles are much better all around. The product is better formulated and easier to apply, and the packaging is better for the planet.
With all that said, my personal favorite product to clean and polish furniture is Howard's Feed-N-Wax, which is a wood polish and conditioner. It blends carnauba and beeswax suspended in conditioning oils, which cleans and protects wood extremely well. I know this may be confusing, considering the warning about not alternating between wax and oil polishes — but here, Feed-N-Wax is specifically formulated to properly combine the three main ingredients to avoid tackiness. The squeeze bottle makes application easy, and the formula leaves a shiny, silky-smooth surface behind. When it comes to time spent and the quality of the job done, Feed-N-Wax is a clear winner. My other favorites are Briwax polish and Liberon's Neutral fine paste wax, both of which are more paste wax than polish, but both do the job perfectly ... just with a bit of extra effort. The good news is that the paste waxes provide an enhanced degree of protection for your furniture.
Polishing the wood furniture
Using a product like Feed-N-Wax is super easy. Squeeze a small amount of the product on your furniture and rub it in with a soft cloth. When you've covered and cleaned the surface, grab a second soft cloth and quickly buff the surface. This will leave a dry, shiny finish with a hint of citrus in the air. Feed-N-Wax is made specifically for use on wood, finished or unfinished, and not recommended for other hard surfaces like a granite kitchen countertop or of plastic laminate.
The paste waxes require a bit more work. Using a soft cloth, apply a thin layer of the wax by rubbing it on in a circular motion. This will remove dust, clean the surface and leave a layer of the wax behind. Next, allow the wax to dry for about 15 minutes, or as directed on the can. It will look a little cloudy. Then with a soft, clean cloth, vigorously buff the surface with the grain of the wood. It requires a bit of effort, but the results are amazing. The luster and smooth feel of the surface are very satisfying and the wax protects the surface very well.
Wooden furniture, regardless of whether it is a minimalist dining table or a beautiful antique, tends to be expensive and beautiful. Taking the time to polish it properly will not only pay benefits in its appearance but will help protect the furniture for years to come.