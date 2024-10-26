Furniture Polish For Wood Furniture: What's Worth Your Time And What Isn't

Polishing furniture was my favorite chore as a kid. Once I was armed with a can of Lemon Pledge and a soft cloth, I was polishing with a purpose. I loved how beautiful it made the wood look. But now, as a furniture maker and expert woodworker with 40 years of experience under my belt, it raises the question — was that polish doing the furniture any good, or even perhaps harming it?

Wood polish comes in a variety of types with differing formulations. Some are good for the furniture's finish; some are benign, and a few are to be avoided. I'll offer my advice here for your consideration.

There are two basic categories of furniture polish, those formulated with oils and those using a wax of some type. Both are great at removing dust, both will leave the surfaces shiny but if your goal in polishing includes enriching and protecting your furniture's finish, waxes are your best bet — avoid the oils. A note of warning, you should pick one type of product or the other for your home: Mixing wax and oil polishes can leave a tacky surface, and no one wants a tacky table. Polishes to avoid are those that include silicone in their ingredients. While silicone can make the wood feel smooth and slick, it can harm finishes and even create what is called fish-eye flaws if you need to repair the finish in the future.