12 Clever Ways To Transform Scrap Wood Into Bird Magnets For Your Yard

Scrap wood can be quite a frustrating puzzle for DIYers and woodworkers. You know that perfectly square bit of plywood is good for something, but it's too small for most home improvement projects and there are too many such scraps to store them all for long. The answer to this riddle is already in your own habits: Make something quick and useful for one of your hobbies. And if you happen to be a birdwatcher or even just an aficionado of outdoor living, there are endless possibilities.

The things that attract birds are usually the simple necessities of bird life: water, food, and shelter. Water and wood don't mix well, of course, but there are ways of making a project like a DIY birdbath better by accessorizing it with a wood stand or perch. Feeders and nesting boxes are great uses for scrap wood, though be careful to use only untreated wood and non-toxic finishes and sealers.

Most of these projects can be accomplished with the simplest of tools, and can probably be accomplished with a hammer, backsaw, and miter box. (That's the one downside of using scrap wood: smaller wood becomes a little harder to cut, not easier). If you have a miter saw, circular saw, or even a jigsaw, these projects should take almost no time at all.