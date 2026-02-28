How To Repurpose An Old Pot Lid Into A Cute DIY Birdbath

Birdwatching is a peaceful activity, especially when you're doing it from the comfort of your own home. One of the best ways to attract birds to your yard without buying a feeder is by setting up a birdbath. Not only does this give them a place to bathe, but it also provides a hydration source when water is hard to find. A birdbath doesn't have to be anything fancy. In fact, you can even make one using an old pot lid! If you have one in your cabinet that could use some repurposing, you already have the main item you need to create an adorable avian hangout.

Pot lids come in various sizes and materials, so craft your birdbath based on what you have and what will work best for your location. For example, a glass lid can become a hanging birdbath with just a few pieces of chain. In a YouTube DIY, creator Sadie Seasongoods wrapped a short chain around the handle of a pot lid and secured the circle with a piece of wire. They then fastened four equally sized chains to the circle and, after flipping the lid over, connected the chains using a clip before hanging the bath from a tree.

You can make other unique DIY birdbaths, too. The main goal is to create a pedestal that can hold an inverted pot lid. You could use an upside-down planter, a gutted lamp, or even build one out of bricks. Alternatively, dig a hole in a raised flower bed so you can nestle the handle inside to hold the lid in place. Fill it with water, and your feathered friends will be very happy.