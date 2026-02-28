How To Repurpose An Old Pot Lid Into A Cute DIY Birdbath
Birdwatching is a peaceful activity, especially when you're doing it from the comfort of your own home. One of the best ways to attract birds to your yard without buying a feeder is by setting up a birdbath. Not only does this give them a place to bathe, but it also provides a hydration source when water is hard to find. A birdbath doesn't have to be anything fancy. In fact, you can even make one using an old pot lid! If you have one in your cabinet that could use some repurposing, you already have the main item you need to create an adorable avian hangout.
Pot lids come in various sizes and materials, so craft your birdbath based on what you have and what will work best for your location. For example, a glass lid can become a hanging birdbath with just a few pieces of chain. In a YouTube DIY, creator Sadie Seasongoods wrapped a short chain around the handle of a pot lid and secured the circle with a piece of wire. They then fastened four equally sized chains to the circle and, after flipping the lid over, connected the chains using a clip before hanging the bath from a tree.
You can make other unique DIY birdbaths, too. The main goal is to create a pedestal that can hold an inverted pot lid. You could use an upside-down planter, a gutted lamp, or even build one out of bricks. Alternatively, dig a hole in a raised flower bed so you can nestle the handle inside to hold the lid in place. Fill it with water, and your feathered friends will be very happy.
Consider your climate before making your birdbath
While your intentions behind setting up a birdbath are almost certainly good, choosing the wrong material could have a negative outcome. Before embarking on this project, it's crucial to take your local climate and the time of year into consideration. If you live in a warm area that typically has boiling-hot summers, a metal pot lid won't be a good choice. The material may cause the water to heat rapidly, and the metal rim could even become too hot for birds to perch on. In these cases, a ceramic lid is a better choice.
Freezing-cold temperatures can also affect the viability of this project. If you live in a frigid area, a glass pot lid won't make a good birdbath in the winter since there's a good chance it may break. You shouldn't pick ceramic, either, since that can crack as well. In these cases, reach for a metal lid instead. To help out your bird buddies, the best course of action might be to create multiple birdbaths to switch out during the year. Luckily, this doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg if you use old pot lids. The final task of this project is figuring out where to place your birdbath — after all, putting it in the right (or wrong) spot matters.