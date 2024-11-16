You're Using The Wrong Wood For Outdoor Projects. Here's What To Use Instead

Some of the most popular DIY projects are outdoor furniture designs like the ubiquitous Adirondack chair. But what species of wood should a DIYer use if they've got outdoor projects on their mind? Drawing on my decades of experience as a professional woodworker, I'll offer three for your consideration.

The most common answer is western red cedar, or simply cedar. But while old growth western red cedar is highly resistant to rot, second or third growth cedar that you commonly find in big box stores has a reputation for being much less resistant, so I would avoid it. Instead, my first recommendation is white oak.

A common species in nearly all the states east of the Mississippi River, white oak is available in lumber yards all over the country. A highly versatile wood, you may be more familiar of its use in craftsman-style furniture — it was the species of choice for Gustaf Stickley, the famous furniture designer. White oak is a distinctive species from the more common red oak, and is used in everything from shipping pallets, to flooring, to barrels, to fine furniture. It is highly resistant to rot, and is a dense wood that works easily with power tools. Its grain figure is beautiful and lends itself to finish with an outdoor oil. One downside to white oak is that it is seldom sold as dimensional lumber: 2 x 4s, 1 x 10s and so on. That means you will need to cut it into those various sizes. The next two species I recommend do not have that drawback.