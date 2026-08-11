Top Tools To Smooth And Level A Gravel Driveway So It Looks Good As New

If you want your gravel driveway to stand the test of time, you'll need to invest in tools like rakes, box blades, and compaction tools to keep it smooth and level. A properly graded and compacted gravel driveway can last for 10 to 15 years if properly maintained. Having the right tools for the job will make the process all the easier.

One of the biggest issues with gravel driveways is that they are made out of loose aggregates. While this makes gravel a cheap driveway paving material, it is open to the risk of loose stones washing out in a good rain, sinking into a pothole, wearing out the tread on tires, and causing damage to the undercarriage of your car. Proper compaction and leveling maintenance greatly reduce the chance of all the aforementioned issues.

The types of tools you'll need will depend on your budget and the size of your driveway. Small hand tools like landscape rakes and tampers are best used for small driveways, while larger box graders or plate compactors will be good for larger driveways. If you're really strapped for cash, however, you can always level your gravel driveway by using a free wood pallet hitched to the back of your riding lawn mower.