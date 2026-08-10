How To Identify Different Types Of Spider Webs Around Your Home And Yard

The experience many of us have with spider webs is the sudden, sticky impact of walking through one. It's a feeling that can be hard to shake off, especially if you're not a fan of the arachnids who create them. Yet, however creepy you may find them, webs can tell you a lot about the types of spiders you have crawling around your property.

While not all spiders build webs, many of the most common types of spiders lurking around your home and yard do construct webs for hunting and shelter from fibers produced in their bodies. There are six distinct web shapes: spiral orb, tangle, funnel, tubular, triangle, and sheet. These shapes provide a framework for web structures, which are shared between different spider species. Still, there are distinctive features present in each type of web that can help you hone in on who is living in it. Cellar spiders, for example, construct large, messy webs in basement corners, while garden orb spiders make the signature spirals we all think of as spider webs.

While web identification isn't the most precise way to identify spiders, it can still provide you with an idea of what spiders are dangerous or not. The majority of spiders won't bite unless they feel threatened, but there are others who, if you come across one of their webs, you will want to get rid of immediately.