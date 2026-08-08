Not Just Grass: Here's What Else Your Lawn Mower Blades Can Cut

The primary purpose of a lawn mower is indeed to mow the lawn, but there are many other tasks you can put the tool to. Since your lawn mower blades are specifically designed for cutting back vegetation, it only makes sense that they be used to cut back the beneficial cover crops you planted to protect your garden soil.

It is a common practice in rotational gardening to let your beds have a rest for a season. Cover crops cover (pun intended) a wide variety of plants that are grown over bare soil in resting garden beds to help prevent erosion and prevent weeds. Some types of cover crops, such as the stunning red crimson clover, are nitrogen-fixing plants that help feed the soil with essential nutrients. Cover crops eventually need to be terminated to fully reintegrate into the soil. Mowing is one such termination method.

Some higher-growing cover crops, such as tall annual cereals like winter rye or winter wheat, or the overlooked but highly beneficial buckwheat, should be terminated with a heavy-duty flail mower. The lower-growing crops, like the aforementioned crimson clover or field peas, can be terminated with a residential push or riding lawn mower. You just need to make sure your mowing takes place at the right time of year and that you are using the correct type of mowing blades.