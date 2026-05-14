The Stunning Red Flower You Should Plant In Your Garden For Healthy Soil

If you're struggling to maintain your flower beds or vegetable garden, the problem may be in the soil. Without the proper nutrients, like nitrogen (which is essential for photosynthesis and development), plants can't reach their fullest potential. But luckily, there are some simple solutions! For a natural way to increase the nitrogen in your soil, consider growing crimson clover (Trifolium incarnatum). Not only is it a useful cover crop that improves garden soil, but true to its name, crimson clover develops a stunning shade of red that's sure to brighten your yard in the spring.

Crimson clover is commonly grown as a cover crop to replenish soil on farms, and it will work just as well for your garden. Not to be confused with red clover (Trifolium pratense), crimson clover has larger flowers that are a deeper red color. While both are nitrogen-fixing plants, crimson clover is the way to go if you also want showy flowers and a nice addition if you love growing plants that help pollinators. Add it to your pollinator garden or around your fruits and vegetables to give local bees a nice treat in spring!

Crimson clover improves soil in a few ways. Its roots are strong and help break up compacted soil, which enhances drainage, water storage, and air flow in the earth. It also helps suppress weeds and prevent erosion, stopping loose topsoil from being worn away and working as a cool-season annual to maintain soil through the winter. However, the primary benefit is that it converts nitrogen from the air into usable nutrition that it stores in its roots, crown, stems, and leaves. After incorporating the cut-down plant, this nitrogen can be released into the soil, enriching it for the next round of plants.