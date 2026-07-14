Plant This Overlooked Cover Crop In Late Summer To Prevent Sprouting Weeds

If the summer heat is causing your plants to suffer, opportunistic weeds could present a problem. Weaker plants have trouble competing with weeds, giving them a chance to take root in your garden. Even worse, if some of your plants have completely died and been removed, the empty space left behind is perfect for weeds. Cover crops are a safe and natural weed control option to fill that space. The idea is to plant something that is suited to the environment, grows quickly, can outcompete weeds, and won't interfere with the rest of your garden. You shouldn't overlook buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum) — it's a popular cover crop for farms, but you can use it for your own garden as well!

Buckwheat is a great cover crop due to how quickly it grows. It can germinate in a matter of days and is fully grown in just a few weeks. Its broad leaves stop sunlight from reaching the soil, helping to prevent weeds from getting what they need to grow. When planted densely throughout your garden, it can be incredibly effective at preventing weeds. Buckwheat can provide other benefits as well. Its root system is great at breaking up compacted soil and can help reduce erosion, which is good news if you live somewhere with summer storms and tend to lose soil to the wind and rain. If you need a quick and easy cover crop to get your garden through the hottest days of summer until it's time to plant your fall vegetable garden, buckwheat is an excellent choice.