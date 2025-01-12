To Attract More Pollinators, Choose Single-Petaled Flowers Over Double-Petaled Flowers

When planning a garden that buzzes with the activity of bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, your choice of flowers plays a crucial role. Surprisingly, the arrangement of petals can significantly affect how inviting your garden is to these essential creatures. Many gardeners don't realize that choosing between single-petaled and double-petaled flowers can make a big difference in helping pollinators do their jobs, and why.

Single-petaled flowers, despite the name, don't have just one petal. They feature a row of petals surrounding the center, forming a relatively flat and open bloom, like a daisy (Bellis perennis). In contrast, double-petaled flowers have multiple rows of petals that create a dense, layered appearance, as seen in peonies (Paeonia spp.) or gardenias (Gardenia jasminoides). Some popular flowers, like roses, come in a variety of forms. A single bloom rose may have up to seven petals, while those with the fullest blooms can boast over 40 petals.

While both single- and double-petaled flowers add charm to your garden, their structures have a direct impact on pollinators. The openness of single-petaled flowers makes it easy for bees and butterflies to access pollen and nectar. Double-petaled flowers, with their tightly packed layers, can make this task much more difficult, reducing their appeal to pollinators. In addition to the nectar of double-petaled flowers sometimes being hidden by the layers of petals, the flowers also use so much energy to produce petals that the nectar production can be slowed or stopped.