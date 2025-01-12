To Attract More Pollinators, Choose Single-Petaled Flowers Over Double-Petaled Flowers
When planning a garden that buzzes with the activity of bees, butterflies, and other pollinators, your choice of flowers plays a crucial role. Surprisingly, the arrangement of petals can significantly affect how inviting your garden is to these essential creatures. Many gardeners don't realize that choosing between single-petaled and double-petaled flowers can make a big difference in helping pollinators do their jobs, and why.
Single-petaled flowers, despite the name, don't have just one petal. They feature a row of petals surrounding the center, forming a relatively flat and open bloom, like a daisy (Bellis perennis). In contrast, double-petaled flowers have multiple rows of petals that create a dense, layered appearance, as seen in peonies (Paeonia spp.) or gardenias (Gardenia jasminoides). Some popular flowers, like roses, come in a variety of forms. A single bloom rose may have up to seven petals, while those with the fullest blooms can boast over 40 petals.
While both single- and double-petaled flowers add charm to your garden, their structures have a direct impact on pollinators. The openness of single-petaled flowers makes it easy for bees and butterflies to access pollen and nectar. Double-petaled flowers, with their tightly packed layers, can make this task much more difficult, reducing their appeal to pollinators. In addition to the nectar of double-petaled flowers sometimes being hidden by the layers of petals, the flowers also use so much energy to produce petals that the nectar production can be slowed or stopped.
Single-petaled varieties to boost your garden's buzz
If you're looking to attract more pollinators, there are plenty of stunning single-petaled flowers to choose from. Flowers like sunflowers (Helianthus annuus) and coneflowers (Echinacea spp.) are not only beautiful, but also provide vital nectar and pollen that bees, butterflies, and other pollinators need. Tickseed (Coreopsis spp.), and black-eyed Susans (Rudbeckia hirta) also make excellent choices, offering vibrant color and a simple structure that encourages pollinator visits. Some varieties that pollinators love, like zinnias (Zinnia spp.) and cosmos (Cosmos spp.) come in multiple petal formations. Zinnias, for example, can be single, double, or semi-double. In this case, be careful to choose single-petaled varieties if you want to attract butterflies and bees.
If you love the look of double-petaled varieties, you don't have to sacrifice these blooms entirely. If you're committed to growing double-petaled flowers but would like to attract more pollinators, consider balancing your garden by including a few single-petaled varieties. You can also introduce some tubular flowers to your mix, which pollinators with longer tongues, like hummingbirds and some bees, do like.
By incorporating a mix of single-petaled flowers, you can create a garden that attracts bees and other pollinators while also delighting the eye. The beauty of a well-balanced garden lies in its ability to be both visually striking and beneficial to the environment, supporting both your aesthetic preferences and nature's hardworking creatures.