Dump The Stains: Turn Orange Oak Cabinets From Dated To Chic Using This Paint Color
Orange oak cabinets may not be everyone's cup of tea, but many homes and apartments use this '90s standard for kitchens. Remodeling is costly, and stain can be a pain. For a chic, modern look without breaking the bank, try a soft, new coat of pewter green paint to upgrade outdated cabinets.
TikTok user birkastudios spent $250 for Pewter Green paint by Sherwin-Williams that instantly transformed her dated, orange oak cabinets into a fresh, fashionable room. The pewter green is calming and complements a white countertop and backsplash. For homeowners, painting cabinets is a longer, weekend project that requires a bit of elbow grease. But with this green shade of paint, you can bring your cabinets out of the 1990s and into this decade.
For those in rentals, check your leasing agreement to make sure painting is allowed. Since paint can be removed (tricky, often expensive, but can be done or repainted), rental agreements may give permission for dated spaces. Renters who want a color upgrade but cannot paint can refresh cabinets with a stylish alternative, peel-and-stick wallpaper, in the same color family; choose your paint swatch and match accordingly, even with subtle patterned or designs in the same soft-green color.
Paint orange oak a chic green for a modern look
Painting cabinets is a bit different than painting walls. Of course, there are some pro tips to fast painting a room that can be applied to cabinets. Always cover up the spots you do not want to get paint on (like those granite countertops), keep the room ventilated, use painter's tape to cover edges, and remove food from the reach of paint splatters. But unlike walls, cabinets and drawers can be removed from the room for easier paint application, meaning you can work anywhere.
Since kitchen cabinets collect grease, a degreasing paint-preparation cleanser like trisodium phosphate (TSP) should be used to make sure you have an even space for painting without any grime. Hardware should be removed as well; keep track of those bolts and handles with a large gallon or sandwich bag since you're already in the kitchen. Depending on the wear and tear of your orange oak cabinets, you may need to repair or sand down the surface before starting.
There are tips on how to paint kitchen cabinets without leaving brush marks, but the benefit of this project is that you can use rollers, brushes, or sprays. Make sure the inside molding and trim match; paint those areas while your cabinet doors are drying. The pewter green has hints of gray and is a cool-toned color that pairs well with stainless steel appliances, natural wood tones, and metal finishes; perfect for bringing your kitchen into this century.