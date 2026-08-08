Dump The Stains: Turn Orange Oak Cabinets From Dated To Chic Using This Paint Color

Orange oak cabinets may not be everyone's cup of tea, but many homes and apartments use this '90s standard for kitchens. Remodeling is costly, and stain can be a pain. For a chic, modern look without breaking the bank, try a soft, new coat of pewter green paint to upgrade outdated cabinets.

TikTok user birkastudios spent $250 for Pewter Green paint by Sherwin-Williams that instantly transformed her dated, orange oak cabinets into a fresh, fashionable room. The pewter green is calming and complements a white countertop and backsplash. For homeowners, painting cabinets is a longer, weekend project that requires a bit of elbow grease. But with this green shade of paint, you can bring your cabinets out of the 1990s and into this decade.

For those in rentals, check your leasing agreement to make sure painting is allowed. Since paint can be removed (tricky, often expensive, but can be done or repainted), rental agreements may give permission for dated spaces. Renters who want a color upgrade but cannot paint can refresh cabinets with a stylish alternative, peel-and-stick wallpaper, in the same color family; choose your paint swatch and match accordingly, even with subtle patterned or designs in the same soft-green color.