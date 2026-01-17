Forget Paint: There's An Easier Way To Give Dated Cabinets A Stylish Refresh

Old, boring cupboards can make your kitchen feel dark and drab, but completely redoing your cabinetry can be a daunting task. Luckily, there's a super simple option for updating your cupboards and cabinets without having to sand, prime, and paint them. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a rather affordable, removable, and easy way to instantly transform your outdated kitchen cabinets. Plus, you won't have to tear apart your kitchen or put down a drop cloth to get the job done. While painting cabinets involves massive amounts of prep work and dedication, opting for self-adhesive wallpaper allows you to save time without sacrificing style.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper comes in multiple colors and patterns, helping you to completely customize your kitchen cabinets with more options than paint would allow. Whether you want an intricate pattern or to simply brighten the color, this clever way to use peel-and-stick wallpaper in your home will make refreshing your cupboards easy. You might simply apply the wallpaper to the outside of your cabinets, or try lining the insides for a unique pop of color. For renters or those who change styles often, this hack is perfect as there are easy ways to remove peel-and-stick wallpaper. Since many peel-and-stick options are made from vinyl, they'll hold up in the kitchen and can be easily wiped clean.