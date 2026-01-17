Forget Paint: There's An Easier Way To Give Dated Cabinets A Stylish Refresh
Old, boring cupboards can make your kitchen feel dark and drab, but completely redoing your cabinetry can be a daunting task. Luckily, there's a super simple option for updating your cupboards and cabinets without having to sand, prime, and paint them. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a rather affordable, removable, and easy way to instantly transform your outdated kitchen cabinets. Plus, you won't have to tear apart your kitchen or put down a drop cloth to get the job done. While painting cabinets involves massive amounts of prep work and dedication, opting for self-adhesive wallpaper allows you to save time without sacrificing style.
Peel-and-stick wallpaper comes in multiple colors and patterns, helping you to completely customize your kitchen cabinets with more options than paint would allow. Whether you want an intricate pattern or to simply brighten the color, this clever way to use peel-and-stick wallpaper in your home will make refreshing your cupboards easy. You might simply apply the wallpaper to the outside of your cabinets, or try lining the insides for a unique pop of color. For renters or those who change styles often, this hack is perfect as there are easy ways to remove peel-and-stick wallpaper. Since many peel-and-stick options are made from vinyl, they'll hold up in the kitchen and can be easily wiped clean.
How to refresh outdated cabinets with peel-and-stick wallpaper
If you're ready to give your kitchen cabinets a new look without the hassle of painting, you'll first need to consider if peel-and-stick wallpaper is suitable for your surface materials. For instance, wooden cupboards that have delicate, ornate carvings will be difficult to work with as it'll be harder to smooth the paper over the designs. With flat cabinets, the application should be simple though it's crucial to clean your cupboards first to ensure there's no dirt or debris that could affect the adhesive.
After wiping them down with a little soap and water, measure your cabinets and cut your wallpaper to be a little larger than you'll need. This should be done in sections, so that you have a piece of wallpaper for each panel of your cabinets. If you're working with a patterned paper, be mindful that the designs line up between sections. Carefully peel the corner of your wallpaper and lay it over your cabinet. Remove the backing from your wallpaper slowly, applying it evenly to your cupboard and smoothing it out with a plastic card or spatula as you work. When applying to cabinets, it's beneficial to start smoothing from the middle of the cupboard and working outward to ensure you get into the crevices and to remove any air bubbles. Once you're finished, cut off any excess paper and marvel at your gorgeous yet simple kitchen upgrade.