How To Paint Kitchen Cabinets Without Brush Marks

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As a professional woodworker, I understand why some folks like the look of painted kitchen cabinets, and I especially understand that painting those cabinets is a great DIY option for upgrading your kitchen. The good news is that DIYers can get great brush-mark-free results if they just follow a few basic steps outlined below. Along with using quality brushes and paint, surface preparation is the key to any type of finishing — the smoother the surface, the better the results. Personally, I'm convinced that letting wood be wood is the best and most beautiful option for kitchen cabinets, but my vote only counts as one. I'm assuming here that we are talking about painting existing cabinetry, but the principles are the same if you are starting with raw wood on newly made cabinets.

For already painted cabinets, start by doing a deep clean with something like Trisodium Phosphate (TSP). You need to get rid of any grime or buildup that will harm paint adhesion. Take the doors and drawer fronts off the cabinets and remove all of the hardware. Examine the surfaces and edges of your cabinets. If there are chips, cracks, or surface fractures, they need to be filled and sanded smooth. Now it's time to sand all the surfaces that will be painted. Proper sanding technique is important here. For surfaces that are already smooth, I like to start with 150-grit and work up to 220-grit. As counterintuitive as it may be, paint sticks better to very smooth surfaces than extremely rough ones. If the existing surface is badly damaged, you'll need to strip the existing finish and sand down to raw wood. You should then employ a primer as a first coat.