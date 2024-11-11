Here's What's Wrong With Your Sanding Technique (And How To Sand Wood Like A Pro)

Today, I have 40 years of experience as an expert woodworker and furniture maker ... but in the beginning, my first job in my dad's cabinet shop was being the "sanding boy."

"Yay, it's sanding day!" said no woodworker, ever. It took me years to learn how to sand wooden surfaces effectively. Sanding isn't fun, so doing it efficiently is a real benefit. The goal of sanding wood is to smooth the surface until it is ready to accept a finish, and most folks work too hard at the task, spending too much time, because they have learned improper techniques like skipping grits or sanding in the wrong direction. Well, here are some suggestions to get the job done quickly and well.

My first sanding tip: Start with a suitably coarse grit of sandpaper. Most wood purchased at a lumber yard or big box store is surfaced lumber (as opposed to rough cut lumber, right off the sawmill), which calls for 60-grit paper. Whether by hand or with a rotary orbital (RO) sander, methodically sand the wood to a uniform surface. The fibers of the wood will look and feel rough, as there are marks or "scratches" caused by the 60-grit paper. Pay attention to them: They are the key to your next steps. Change your sandpaper to 80-grit and repeat the process. Your goal is to completely remove the 60-grit sanding marks with those made by the 80-grit paper — and when you've achieved that goal, move on to 100-grit paper to remove the 80-grit marks. Next up, 120-grit, 150-grit... you get it. Here's the most important thing: don't skip a grit. If you intend to paint the wood, sand up to 150-grit. If you plan on applying a clear finish like polyurethane, go to 220-grit or preferably, 320-grit.