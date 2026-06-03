What's The Fastest Way To Paint A Room? Start With These Pro Tips

A fresh coat of paint is one of the best ways to give your home a quick refresh. In fact, you can give your living room a makeover within a weekend. However, if you'll be listing your property soon or want to make a new video for your Airbnb rental, you might not have a whole weekend to spare just for painting your walls. Now, if you're really short on time, you can hire a professional to get the job done. But, keep in mind that you'll have to shell out nearly $20 to $50 on labor alone. Since that might not be possible, we got in touch with Paula Murray, owner of CertaPro Painters of Pittsburgh, to understand the fastest way to paint a room.

She advises in her Hunker exclusive, "Start by cutting in ceilings, corners, and trim with an angled brush. It is important to keep a wet edge, so you will want to work on cutting in one wall/area at a time, so that this paint does not dry before you start rolling the walls." But don't roll the walls willy-nilly; slowly move from one section to the next. Then, our expert says, "Work in 3-foot sections. Always start in the middle of a wall not toward the edges which can cause paint to build up at the edges." And if you're covering the ceiling, start there prior to coating the trim and frames. For an even finish, she recommends painting the walls in a W pattern and filling in the gaps later on. When asked how long it takes to paint a room, she estimates, "As an approximation, on average, a painter can cover 150 sq. feet/ hour."