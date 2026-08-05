Dollar Tree's August 2026 Home Finds: Top 10 Items To Buy This Month

Although the leaves haven't started turning yet, there's an unmistakable sign that fall is just around the corner. Dollar Tree's newest arrivals are loaded with back-to-school supplies, Halloween decor, and inexpensive cleaning supplies. These are all helpful for doing a seasonal reset on your home before fall kicks into high gear. Whether you're obsessed with Dollar Tree DIYs, or your budget's tighter than ever, we rounded up some of the top items to buy this month.

Whether you love the thrill of the hunt online or wandering around your local store, there's no debating that Dollar Tree constantly has a ton of new home finds hitting the shelves. To find the August 2026 must-haves, we looked through hundreds of new products on the store's website. Since they're so new, most don't have many (or any!) ratings just yet. So, once we spotted items that looked promising, we binge-watched more Dollar Tree Fall Haul videos on YouTube than we'd ever admit. We found that many are loving the new inventory of seasonal swag, scented cleaners, and school supplies that are already getting rave reviews. Plus, each item that made the cut costs $5 or less.