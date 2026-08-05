Dollar Tree's August 2026 Home Finds: Top 10 Items To Buy This Month
Although the leaves haven't started turning yet, there's an unmistakable sign that fall is just around the corner. Dollar Tree's newest arrivals are loaded with back-to-school supplies, Halloween decor, and inexpensive cleaning supplies. These are all helpful for doing a seasonal reset on your home before fall kicks into high gear. Whether you're obsessed with Dollar Tree DIYs, or your budget's tighter than ever, we rounded up some of the top items to buy this month.
Whether you love the thrill of the hunt online or wandering around your local store, there's no debating that Dollar Tree constantly has a ton of new home finds hitting the shelves. To find the August 2026 must-haves, we looked through hundreds of new products on the store's website. Since they're so new, most don't have many (or any!) ratings just yet. So, once we spotted items that looked promising, we binge-watched more Dollar Tree Fall Haul videos on YouTube than we'd ever admit. We found that many are loving the new inventory of seasonal swag, scented cleaners, and school supplies that are already getting rave reviews. Plus, each item that made the cut costs $5 or less.
Fall-themed faux florals
There are tons of creative ways to use dried plants as fall decor, but some of us want a quicker way to decorate without all the drying time and crumbly bits. Dollar Tree has several new amber, gold, and burnt orange faux flowers and stems to create a festive tablescape, mantle centerpiece, or custom wreath. The $5 Fall-themed Door Swag Decor is an already assembled arrangement. You can find the 24-by-10-inch pieces in traditional, bright autumn hues. However, there's also a more toned-down version that contrasts creamy pumpkins against taupe leaves.
Miniature figurines
A variety of miniature figurines are hitting Dollar Tree shelves this month. These include Mini Harvest Wooden Critters like a top hat-clad highland cow and Halloween-Themed Fairy Houses shaped like pumpkins and witch hats. Their tiny size allows decorators to tuck these $1.50 finds just about anywhere. While you could use several of them to decorate your mantle for fall, we love the idea of putting them in unexpected spots like a guest bathroom vanity, on a bookshelf, or in a potted houseplant.
Decorative candles
If your idea of a perfect fall is more cozy and serene than creepy and spooky, you may find some inspiration in Dollar Tree's candle aisle. There are two new home finds that keep popping up in the August 2026 store tour and haul videos. The $5 Flocked Skull Shaped Candle Jars come in assorted colors, which cast a slight glow when lit, thanks to the soft flocked coating. If you prefer a scented option, the store also carries the $5 Seasonal Collection Pumpkin Jar Candle in cashmere vanilla or mahogany orchard.
Harvest doormats
Hosting and holidays are practically synonymous. So, you may want to get your porch ready for trick-or-treaters or have a place for Thanksgiving guests to leave their shoes. Setting out a new doormat is one of the quickest ways to do these things. Dollar Tree has two different $5 options hitting the shelves. The Harvest Theme Doormats are made of thin polyester printed with colorful designs and sayings like "Hello Fall". Meanwhile, the discount store's Halloween Themed Coir Doormats are a thicker option printed with slightly spookier ghosts and jack-o-lanterns.
Woven baskets
There's no need to fret if you never got around to spring cleaning, since a fall reset can also be effective. Customers rave about Dollar Tree home organization finds all year long, but there are several new woven baskets for stashing small items. The $5 Home Decor Woven Straw Baskets are now available with a light gray- or cream-colored border. Despite measuring close to a foot in diameter, the paper and straw construction keeps the convenient baskets lightweight even when they're filled with snacks or a stack of mail.
Soft-grip scissors
Some of the best home finds are hiding in the back-to-school section at Dollar Tree right now. Along with pens and folders in every color imaginable, there are iridescent organizers, metallic pencil holders, and plenty of other simple-yet-stunning ways to stock your work area. The new Soft Grip Scissors are catching the attention of eagle-eyed shoppers. Normally available with boring black or gray handles, you can now find a pair of the full-size, $1.25 scissors in lavender, pink, or baby blue.
Crafting paints & stains
Serious crafters already know that Dollar Tree can be an amazing spot to find inexpensive supplies. If you'd rather make your seasonal decor items than buy them, there are two new finds designed for fall crafting. The $1.25 bottles of DecoArt Crafters Satin Outdoor Acrylic Paint are newly available in a leafy green or a harvest yellow. And if you love neon, you can also find bottles of DecoArt Blacklight Paint in assorted colors like Pumpkin Pop and Moonlight Mischief.
Carpet and upholstery cleaner
Are your carpets or couches looking a little worse for wear? From muddy paws to sandy feet, your car may also be begging for a deep clean as summer winds to a close. Dollar Tree now carries $1.50 bottles of LA's Totally Awesome Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Spray, which has already received a few five-star ratings from satisfied customers. The formula is also starting to show up in TikTok videos, where users report being impressed with how well it works. Remember to pick up a few cheap microfiber cloths to clean smudges off of vinyl surfaces.
Cloralen scented bleach
When it comes to cleaning supplies that are good buys at Dollar Tree, there's a new kid on the block. Dollar Tree is now carrying Cloralen Aromas Floral Fantasy Scented Bleach. This is a concentrated product from a household cleaning solution company that was founded in 1949. Overall, it gets rave reviews from users who love its performance, pleasant smell, and the value that it offers. The compact bottle also doesn't take up a ton of space on laundry room shelves.
Sunflower-print dishware
Once the whole house is cleaned and decorated for fall, you may be ready to sit down with a home-cooked meal (or munch on a bowl of popcorn while watching "Hocus Pocus" for the 13th time.) The Summer Stoneware Bowls are one festive Dollar Tree item. They're just-deep-enough design is elevated with the addition of a floral border and thin yellow rim. In stores, eagle-eyed shoppers may find plates and mugs that match. At $1.25 each, they're an affordable way to upgrade your dinnerware.