10 Best Home Organization Finds From Dollar Tree, According To Customers
Coming home to clutter after a long day can be quite draining, but a home where everything has its place could actually have the opposite effect. A tidy space can make you feel more relaxed, reduce stress, and even boost your productivity. And the good news is you don't need to spend a fortune to get your home in shape when you shop at Dollar Tree for organization items smart homeowners stock up on.
From clear kitchen containers to versatile bedroom bins, there are plenty of top-rated items that regular customers absolutely love. We've rounded up some of the very best Dollar Tree finds (with good online reviews) that not only look stylish but also help you eliminate those stacks of papers and manage your junk drawer while still staying within a budget.
Note that the availability of products at Dollar Tree tend to vary from one store to the next. Howver, some are also available online. Certain products have limited quantities, also, so keep that in mind if there's anything you're particularly interested in.
Arrange your fridge and pantry with clear acrylic can organizers
Storage Essentials soda can organizers help maximize the shelf space in your fridge. Rated 4.2 on the Dollar Tree website, they use a gravity-based auto-feed design that rolls the cans forward for easy access. YouTuber Liz Fenwick DIY uses these bins to store other items, like cartons of sour cream, bags of cheese, and bacon. Other customers agree these containers are ideal for storing canned foods in the pantry as well. Because they are made of clear acrylic, the bins display what's inside, so you immediately know when you're running out of an item.
Store school and art supplies in a stackable storage case
Customers rate the Teaching Tree stackable storage cases 4 out of 5 stars because they help conquer the back-to-school clutter. As YouTuber Bargain Bethany explains, these containers have multiple compartments which are perfect for organizing crayons, markers, erasers, and sticky notes. The best feature is that they are stackable, which allows you to build a vertical storage system on your desk or shelves without taking up a ton of space. They also have a locking lid to prevent spills. Customers say they are the perfect size for Lego building blocks too.
Keep games and documents organized in mesh zipper bags
Board games and puzzles are perfect activities for families, but the boxes that games come in aren't very durable and typically break down easily. Shoppers give Jot mesh zipper bags a perfect 5 out of 5 stars because they do a good job at solving this problem and more. The bags are clear, so you can easily see what is inside (perfect for storing documents), and the zippers come in multiple fun colors so you can color code their contents. Customers also appreciate the quality and durability these bags offer.
Avoid rummaging in cabinets with the a rotating kitchen turntable
Shoppers give the Storage Essentials rotating kitchen turntables a 4.1-star rating at Dollar Tree for keeping track of pantry ingredients. Oils and spices frequently get lost in deep pantry shelves and corner cabinets, which could lead to them expiring before use or even cause you to buy multiples by mistake. YouTuber Do It On a Dime also loves how these plastic lazy Susans maximize every inch of these spaces and puts items instantly within reach. Some customers even use them outside the kitchen as a pedestal, making it easy to rotate flowers towards the sun.
Easily identify stored items in these clear zipper cases
Online reviewers rate Jot clear zipper pouches 4.5 out of 5 stars for saving sanity when organizing tiny items, like googly eyes and jewels, or bobby pins and buttons. The transparent design is a huge hit because it lets you see exactly what's inside before opening the pouch. A few customers mention the zipper can be a little stubborn, but praise the pouches for their versatility. The containers can be used for just about anything and easily tossed into larger bags for on-the-go organization of items like cosmetics and makeup products.
Sturdy fridge bins with handles make fridge accessibility a lot easier
Just about everyone hates digging in the back of the fridge to locate leftovers, which is one reason these clear fridge bins with handles are rated 4.5 stars. The Crafted Studio Co. from Facebook loves how these deep containers serve as sliding drawers, allowing you to easily pull out an entire assortment of packaged cheese, yogurts, or fresh produce in one motion without disturbing other items on the same shelf. Customers also use them in the pantry for storing flavor packets, bread, and other ingredients or in craft rooms where they are the ideal size for holding sticker books.
Freestanding borderless picture frames can be more than just frames
Dollar Tree's freestanding, borderless plastic picture frames have a 4.5-star rating because it's easy to use and quite pretty. Its versatility is probably another reason. As shared by YouTuber Makers Gonna Learn, you can transform these frames into organizers by placing the L-shaped bottom towards the top, and the picture frame angled down, making this a clever way to store and organize your spice collection. This affordable DIY solution allows you to read the labels on your paints or seasoning jars at a single glance, and it's much cheaper than the more expensive options from container stores.
Maximize vertical spaces with wall-mounted metal hangers
People living in small apartments and spaces low on storage would appreciate these wall-mounted metal hangers with hooks. Spotting an impressive 4.8 stars, shoppers love how strong and sturdy the hooks are, ideal for hanging backpacks or organizing leashes, jackets, and scarves in an entryway. The hangers also work well in other rooms, like in the kitchen for storing reusable grocery bags. They're also a huge favorite in the bathroom for holding wet towels, extra clothes, and bathroom robes. You can even attach a basket to the front like YouTuber Jeri Ann Henson, for holding mail and other smaller items.
Stack water bottles and cups with acrylic wine holders
If you're keen on staying hydrated, there's a good chance you have a collection of stainless-steel cups and hydration flasks. Unfortunately, these tall containers tend to tip over easily and create a mess. YouTuber Bargain Bethany likes to neatly stack these cups on top of one another for easy access using durable acrylic wine holders. Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars, these racks have a curved design and are the perfect shape for holding not just wine but normal glasses, water bottles, and even chip containers in the cabinet. Some customers say they even work well for storing art supplies.
Keep blankets and odd-season clothes stowed away in clear storage bags
If you're short on closet space, one way to manage the mess is to swap out seasonal items throughout the year. According to customers, these Closet Essentials clear storage bags get a rating of 4.6 because they are large enough to hold bulky sweaters and a whole wardrobe full of essentials dust- and pest-free. YouTuber Ria's World of Ideas loves the clear material, which makes it easy to instantly identify the contents without having to unpack every bag.