6 Best Tools To Sharpen Lawn Mower Blades That Aren't A Bench Grinder

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If you want your freshly mowed lawn to have that pristine look you find on golf courses and sports fields, you need a sharp blade that cuts grass cleanly rather than yanking and pulling it. A sharp blade is also good for the mower, which doesn't have to work as hard to do its job when the blade isn't fighting with the grass. You might think that replacing the blade is the safest way to ensure you have a sharp one, but that's an unnecessary waste, especially if you have a large lawn or you mow frequently. Sharpening a blade is easy, it doesn't take much time, and you don't have to have a bench grinder to do it.

Sure, a bench grinder makes the job easier, but it can be expensive — especially a good one — and you also need a workbench on which to mount it. Some tools that aren't as expensive call for a vise to hold the blade, and for that you also need a bench, but some tools can sharpen a blade while it's still on the mower. They allow you to hone the blade frequently to maintain a sharp edge, removing it from the mower only when it needs rebalancing or you have to do some serious grinding to erase nicks and dents. A lawn mower blade doesn't need to be razor sharp. The usual phrase pros use is "butter knife sharp," and all these tools will easily achieve that.