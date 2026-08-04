What Your Lawn Mower Needs In August To Keep Running Smoothly

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Certain lawn care tasks, such as overseeding, aerating, and fertilizing are best handled in August (for cool weather grasses) to ensure your lawn bounces back next spring. It's also a great time to attend to the mower itself, no matter the grass type, before the season ends. And what your lawn mower needs in August in order to keep doing its job in the fall is for you to spend time sharpening the blades.

Sharp lawn mower blades are essential for a healthy lawn. A clean cut gives a more even mow and helps grass heal faster, which in turn makes your lawn stronger and more resistant to disease and pests. Plus, it helps grass grow back fuller, which is one of the surprisingly easiest ways to prevent the spread of weeds in your yard. It's also good for your lawn mower, as sharp blades cause less stress on the machine, meaning it won't expend as much gas or battery charge.

The reason you should sharpen your mower blades in August is because you are reaching a critical point in the grass growing season. Warm season grasses are peaking, while cool season grasses are gearing up for their fall refresh before going dormant for winter. As August kicks off the late summer/early fall season, your blade will likely already be dull from the season's work; you should sharpen your blades every 20 to 25 hours of mowing time. In fact, not attending to your mower in August is one of the biggest mistakes people make when sharpening mower blades.