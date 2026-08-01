What To Do With Your Lawn In August To Ensure It Bounces Back Next Spring

After a hot stretch, grass can struggle, but there are ways to help your lawn recover and prepare for next spring. A lot goes into summer lawn care, and August is a fantastic time to ensure your grass will grow back thick and healthy. During this month, yard care like overseeding, fertilizing, and aerating are great ways to boost your turf. Plus, getting your grass ready at the end of summer helps it prepare for winter.

Different types of grasses, like warm- and cool-season varieties, may have slightly different needs at this time of year. Care can also vary depending on your region and the weather. To ensure your lawn is ready for the changing season ahead, make sure to eliminate weeds in August. This helps to thin out the competition next spring, giving your grass lots of room and nutrients to grow.