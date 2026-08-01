What To Do With Your Lawn In August To Ensure It Bounces Back Next Spring
After a hot stretch, grass can struggle, but there are ways to help your lawn recover and prepare for next spring. A lot goes into summer lawn care, and August is a fantastic time to ensure your grass will grow back thick and healthy. During this month, yard care like overseeding, fertilizing, and aerating are great ways to boost your turf. Plus, getting your grass ready at the end of summer helps it prepare for winter.
Different types of grasses, like warm- and cool-season varieties, may have slightly different needs at this time of year. Care can also vary depending on your region and the weather. To ensure your lawn is ready for the changing season ahead, make sure to eliminate weeds in August. This helps to thin out the competition next spring, giving your grass lots of room and nutrients to grow.
Fertilizing and aerating grass in August
Grass is usually in a period of active growth in August, making this a good opportunity for annual fertilization and aeration. Cool-season grasses may be coming out of dormancy from the summer heat, while warm types will be nearing the end of their growing season. Many grasses appreciate an extra boost of nitrogen once every year. By applying the plant food during this final month of summer, cool grasses will have extra support while bouncing back from hot weather. On the other hand, August is the last chance to feed warm grasses before their growth starts to slow in fall.
Aerating your lawn is also important care for the end of summer. In hotter areas, this helps water reach deeper grass roots. While some may consider aerating a spring activity, summer is likely a better time. When you stir up the soil in the spring, weed seeds come to the top and grow more easily.
Fill in gaps in your grass at the end of summer for better growth
When spring rolls around next year, you won't want to discover that your lawn is full of dead patches and barren spots. Instead, overseeding your lawn in August will help your grass come back thicker next season. Mid-August is often the most optimal time of year to plant new grass seed, whether you're starting a brand new lawn or sprucing up your patchy yard.
At the end of summer and start of fall, weeds aren't typically germinating. This leaves your young grass with little competition, making it easier for it to get started. Within two or three weeks, the newly planted seeds should sprout.
Planting grass seeds in August gives just enough time for warm-season grasses to get started and established before the weather starts to cool. Alternatively, cool-season grasses will grow vigorously with the warmer days and cooler nights during this time of year. Fortunately, if you are already planning August aeration, it loosens the soil and aids in germination.