The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Sharpening Lawn Mower Blades

It might not be your favorite chore, but you still bring out your mower to tame your overgrown lawn and maintain your home's curb appeal. However, all your well-laid plans will go to waste if the device barely trims the grass, takes longer to do the job, or vibrates uncontrollably or makes odd sounds. In certain circumstances, it might even give them an uneven haircut. Whichever issue(s) you're facing, know that it's indicative of blunt blades. So, to protect the health of your lawn and device, try the easiest way to sharpen your lawn mower blades. But while sharpening the blades, tread carefully as you don't want to commit a few common mistakes, such as sharpening them until they're razor-like.

You want to avoid this because a blade that sharp will cut the grass unevenly. Besides, it'll wear out sooner as it gets modified. So, it'll be more prone to chipping and breaking if it comes in contact with rocks, pebbles, or even harsh stems. This can pose a risk if the sharp bits get concealed in your grass. Moreover, the blade will get blunt quicker and require re-sharpening after a few passes. Eventually, it'll require a replacement faster than you'd thought.

Another common mistake is not sharpening your mower blades one to two times per season — basically, after 20 to 25 hours of use. Of course, you don't need to sharpen your lawn mower blades as often if you've got a small lawn. You also don't want to overlook safety implements, such as a thick pair of well-fitted gloves and protective goggles.