An Old Frying Pan Isn't Trash: Turn It Into Enchanting Yard Decor

Just because a pan no longer serves its purpose in the kitchen doesn't mean its useful life is over. Those old frying pans are prime option for upcycling old items into something new — like turning an old frying pan into stylish countertop storage. And because cookware is made from a variety of durable metals, the pieces are also tough enough to use in lasting garden decorations that can stand up to the elements. YouTube creator Marifetli İşler crafted an adorable version with her hanging outdoor decor featuring a cute scene made with rocks.

You can use a frying pan of any size for this craft. This type of cookware works well because the sides form a frame-like effect without being too deep. You'll also need paint that will stick to the metal (consider acrylic or oil-based paint). You'll need sandpaper to scuff the finish and help the paint stick better.

Then grab all of the adornments you want to use for creating the decorations. The inspiration project uses lots of small, flat rocks pieced together to create shapes, like a cactus and a cat. It also uses a stick, faux greenery, and faux mushrooms as accents. If you want a natural look, stick with found objects from outdoors. Or, pull out all your crafting supplies to find inspiration for your hanging decor. If you want to cover the handle, have twine or something similar on hand. You'll also need E6000 glue or a similar adhesive that will lock the design elements in place.