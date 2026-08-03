An Old Frying Pan Isn't Trash: Turn It Into Enchanting Yard Decor
Just because a pan no longer serves its purpose in the kitchen doesn't mean its useful life is over. Those old frying pans are prime option for upcycling old items into something new — like turning an old frying pan into stylish countertop storage. And because cookware is made from a variety of durable metals, the pieces are also tough enough to use in lasting garden decorations that can stand up to the elements. YouTube creator Marifetli İşler crafted an adorable version with her hanging outdoor decor featuring a cute scene made with rocks.
You can use a frying pan of any size for this craft. This type of cookware works well because the sides form a frame-like effect without being too deep. You'll also need paint that will stick to the metal (consider acrylic or oil-based paint). You'll need sandpaper to scuff the finish and help the paint stick better.
Then grab all of the adornments you want to use for creating the decorations. The inspiration project uses lots of small, flat rocks pieced together to create shapes, like a cactus and a cat. It also uses a stick, faux greenery, and faux mushrooms as accents. If you want a natural look, stick with found objects from outdoors. Or, pull out all your crafting supplies to find inspiration for your hanging decor. If you want to cover the handle, have twine or something similar on hand. You'll also need E6000 glue or a similar adhesive that will lock the design elements in place.
Customize the decorations for a hanging outdoor decoration
With so many genius ways to use old pots and pans, it can be tough to decide, but this one earns points for being so adorable and versatile. You can use any paint colors you want and design a custom scene inside the pan to show your personality or coordinate with your garden. Before you start, clean the pan thoroughly to remove remaining grease that could keep the paint from sticking — baking soda paste or vinegar works well for this.
Now you're ready to decorate! Start with a base coat of paint. A lighter background color on the inside of the pan lets your designs show well. Consider using a different color on the exterior or at least along the rim for a framing effect. Or, glue small pebbles around the rim for a more prominent frame. Then, arrange your decorative elements inside the pan. You can get really creative with this part. Align several small sticks and wire them together to make a fence along the front edge of the pan with a scene behind the fence in the back of the pan, for example. Or stick with cats and cactuses, like the original.
Once you're happy with the placement, glue the individual pieces down. You can spray or brush on a sealer when you're finished as a protective layer. Wrap twine around the handle if desired and add a loop on the end of the handle. Hang it on a fence or suspend it from a shepherd's hook or branch to let the pan twist with the wind. To stick with the outdoor pan decor theme, turn an old frying pan into a whimsical outdoor planter to round out your space.