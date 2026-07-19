Turn An Old Frying Pan Into Stylish Countertop Storage

From perfectly cooking fried chicken to controlling your countertop clutter ... that's the fate of your old frying pan when it's served its time on the stove. Exploring different ways to use old pots and pans instead of tossing them is an easy (and creative) way to keep old cookware out of the landfill — recycling pans isn't always easy and usually can't be done through your curbside recycling program. Even if that skillet burns your food these days, it's still a sturdy container that works perfectly for stylish countertop storage. Don't believe us? The YouTube creator behind LanaS DIY proves otherwise with an adorable pedestal-style stand using a perfectly round skillet as the top.

This idea works with a skillet of any size. If you don't have an old one at home, check thrift stores — you're sure to find old cookware there. It doesn't matter what color it is or whether or not it's in good shape for cooking. And if it has a few dents, that just adds to the character.

For the base, the original creator uses an old mug with the handle removed, but you could also use a small upside-down terracotta flower pot, a sturdy candle holder, or another similar item. She adds little ball-shaped handles on the sides — made from the tops of old perfume bottles. Since those might not be easy to come by, substitute cabinet knobs or large wooden beads. Or, skip the handles completely. You'll need E6000 glue (or something similar) to adhere the parts, paint to achieve a consistent color, and any other embellishments you want to use. You'll also need a screwdriver to remove the handle.