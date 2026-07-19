Turn An Old Frying Pan Into Stylish Countertop Storage
From perfectly cooking fried chicken to controlling your countertop clutter ... that's the fate of your old frying pan when it's served its time on the stove. Exploring different ways to use old pots and pans instead of tossing them is an easy (and creative) way to keep old cookware out of the landfill — recycling pans isn't always easy and usually can't be done through your curbside recycling program. Even if that skillet burns your food these days, it's still a sturdy container that works perfectly for stylish countertop storage. Don't believe us? The YouTube creator behind LanaS DIY proves otherwise with an adorable pedestal-style stand using a perfectly round skillet as the top.
This idea works with a skillet of any size. If you don't have an old one at home, check thrift stores — you're sure to find old cookware there. It doesn't matter what color it is or whether or not it's in good shape for cooking. And if it has a few dents, that just adds to the character.
For the base, the original creator uses an old mug with the handle removed, but you could also use a small upside-down terracotta flower pot, a sturdy candle holder, or another similar item. She adds little ball-shaped handles on the sides — made from the tops of old perfume bottles. Since those might not be easy to come by, substitute cabinet knobs or large wooden beads. Or, skip the handles completely. You'll need E6000 glue (or something similar) to adhere the parts, paint to achieve a consistent color, and any other embellishments you want to use. You'll also need a screwdriver to remove the handle.
Transform a frying pan into a pedestal stand
First up, make sure the pan is clean and free of burnt-on gunk that could leave bumps in the finish. Epsom salt (or other types of coarse salt) can be used to make your burnt pots and pans sparkle again. Remove the handle from the pan with the screwdriver and assemble the structure by turning your pedestal (mug, candle holder, etc.) upside down and gluing it to the bottom of the frying pan. Glue the handles opposite each other on the sides of the skillet. If you want to make a second tier, affix another pedestal on top and add a smaller frying pan to that.
Next up is painting the entire stand. In the original, the creator applies brown paint, a thin coat of white, and paint crackle medium to get the aged, folksy look. The floral designs come from napkins decoupaged randomly onto the painted stand. Forgo the crackle medium if you prefer a smooth, solid coat: black creates modern drama, white or cream offers a neutral backdrop for designs, and gold amps up the room's metallic glam.
Decoupaging napkins onto the stand is an easy way to create a specific theme, such as floral or fruit motifs. However, you can also paint designs — polka dots or stripes, for example. If you want to add dimension, glue on gemstones, air-dry clay shapes, or other items. And if you have other types of pots and pans to get rid of, try projects with them, too — like one of the many ways to use old bread pans around the house.