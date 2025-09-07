Make Your Burnt Pots And Pans Sparkle Again With An Unexpected Household Staple

Kitchens can be the location of some of our most grandiose successes and unfortunate failures. One of the most frustrating events that occurs is when food gets scorched and burnt onto ours pots and pans. However the burning happens, the results are charred remains that are bonded to the pans like the tiles to the space shuttle. Removing the burnt residue can be a difficult and forbidding task. But you may have an effective solution to this problem sitting in your bathroom, Epsom salts.

Epsom salts, originally discovered in Epsom, England, are magnesium sulfate — a crystalline salt made from the elements magnesium and sulfur. Unlike another pantry-found cleaning compound, baking soda, Epsom salt's pH is neutral, neither basic nor acidic. Usually used in long soaking baths to sooth aching muscles, Epsom salt has a long history in our homes with various uses. Many of us already know how to clean with Epsom salt, as it freshens laundry, cleans grout, descales shower heads, and offers a host of other home cleaning hacks.