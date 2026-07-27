Turn An Old Frying Pan Into A Whimsical Outdoor Planter

So many planters have the same, boring look. If you want your yard to stand out, this DIY offers truly special outdoor decor that'll make your garden the talk of the town. There are so many ways to craft a planter, but this project's fun twist is unexpected. On YouTube, Marcie Ziv showed off how to make a frying pan compatible with the garden, which helps it fit with the many genius ways to use old pans instead of tossing them. The shape of a frying pan works wonderfully as a shallow planter basin, but the DIYer added a creative stand that puts this decoration together. With bright tennis balls and painted CDs, the legs of this planter are truly one of a kind. This fun, vibrant piece will add color to your outdoor decor, but it can also be customized for a more stylish option.

To transform the frying pan into a suitable container for live plants, you'll need a drill. Any frying pan could be filled with soil and plants outside, but the stand is what gives this planter personality. Ziv used four threaded rods to construct the legs and hold the tennis ball decor, creating a freestanding plant pot. If this whimsical garden decor isn't your style, omit the colorful CDs and balls from your project. Alternatively, decorate the rods differently, or use another base below your frying pan planter. A thrifted lamp stand would make a fantastic pedestal, or perhaps an old birdbath stand could upgrade this DIY for a chic alternative.