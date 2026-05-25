Don't Toss An Old Pan: Turn It Into Chic And Functional Decor
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's already a popular hack that upcycles an old pot lid into chic storage and decor, but what about the leftover pot? Instead of throwing away this sturdy kitchen essential, repurpose it into decor that's both stylish and functional. The YouTuber Handmade with Esin shared her ingenious idea that turns a scuffed, old cooking pot into an unrecognizable centerpiece bowl with a little decoupage and painting. It makes a great decorative accent if propped up on its side, but also works as a storage solution. The upcycled pot is perfect for holding everyday essentials, accessories, and even other home decor, depending on what room it's used in.
Scratched pots and pans are generally not advised to cook with, as pieces can flake off in your food. Most people toss damaged cookware, sending the pieces off to landfills, where they can take hundreds of years to break down. The far more eco-conscious decision is to give them a second life yourself. The solid metal is sturdy and durable, making it the perfect base for a decorative DIY project.
Like the hack that turns an old frying pan into a countertop solution, this idea is doable with common tools and supplies. Aside from the kitchen pan, add acrylic paint, PVA glue, paper napkins, modeling clay, varnish, and silicone baking molds to your shopping list. You'll also need paint brushes and sponges. To mirror the original DIYer's design, use a pot with side handles and pick out similar supplies, such as the Grosun Baroque Silicone Molds for the baking mold.
How to transform an old pan into a chic tray or display
The beginning half of this project is easy, even if you lack artistic skills. Follow the steps in the creator's tutorial to paint the inside of the pot with a white acrylic base coat before decoupaging a napkin with PVA glue. For the outside of the pot, pick a paint color that matches one of the napkin's accent colors. For example, if you use a blue-and-white pattern like the AnyDesign Blue Floral Paper Napkin, a dark blue paint will complement the design. Dab the paint with a sponge instead of a brush to add texture.
The next step is the trickiest: molding the clay embellishments. Roll and shape the clay using the baking mold. Make a row of beads for the outer edge, and use the ornate-shaped molds to upgrade the side handles. Paint the clay to match the pot before gluing. If this proves too difficult, purchase beads like the Crafters Square Wood Beads and glue them individually instead. Most PVA glues don't stick well to metal, so make sure you use a universal formula like WeldBond Universal Adhesive. Finish the project with a layer of varnish to protect your hard work.
The original DIYer chose a vintage-chic aesthetic for their bowl, but you can improvise for a different style. Instead of a Chinoisserie-style napkin, pick one with colorful florals for a more boho look. Another option is to skip the decoupage and use a different paint color for the interior, for a simpler or more modern design. Regardless of the route you take, don't forget to replace your upcycled kitchen cookware with a new chic ceramic pot or pan.