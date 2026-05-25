Don't Toss An Old Pan: Turn It Into Chic And Functional Decor

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There's already a popular hack that upcycles an old pot lid into chic storage and decor, but what about the leftover pot? Instead of throwing away this sturdy kitchen essential, repurpose it into decor that's both stylish and functional. The YouTuber Handmade with Esin shared her ingenious idea that turns a scuffed, old cooking pot into an unrecognizable centerpiece bowl with a little decoupage and painting. It makes a great decorative accent if propped up on its side, but also works as a storage solution. The upcycled pot is perfect for holding everyday essentials, accessories, and even other home decor, depending on what room it's used in.

Scratched pots and pans are generally not advised to cook with, as pieces can flake off in your food. Most people toss damaged cookware, sending the pieces off to landfills, where they can take hundreds of years to break down. The far more eco-conscious decision is to give them a second life yourself. The solid metal is sturdy and durable, making it the perfect base for a decorative DIY project.

Like the hack that turns an old frying pan into a countertop solution, this idea is doable with common tools and supplies. Aside from the kitchen pan, add acrylic paint, PVA glue, paper napkins, modeling clay, varnish, and silicone baking molds to your shopping list. You'll also need paint brushes and sponges. To mirror the original DIYer's design, use a pot with side handles and pick out similar supplies, such as the Grosun Baroque Silicone Molds for the baking mold.