Upcycle An Old Pot Lid To Create Chic Countertop Storage And Decor

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Pot lids you don't use for cooking anymore may seem useless, but some DIY ingenuity will breathe new life into them as gorgeous and functional decor pieces. With a little time, you can transform your unneeded lid into a cute footed tray to add stylish storage to your countertop. This smart way to use lids from old pots and pans is a simple project shared by Kim Pepper Blog. By attaching rounded, wooden drawer pulls onto the top of your lid, you'll be able to flip it upside down to reveal a countertop tray.

The slightly curved shape of many glass lids make a great shallow tray. Deeper versions, like a lid from an oval enamel roasting pan, would create a tray with a taller rim. If you don't have a pot lid with a shape you like for your countertop space, you can thrift an old lid. The same goes for your drawer knobs, or you could buy a new set. Wooden pulls like Zorfeter Wood Ball Knobs have one flat side to go against a door or drawer face, allowing them to work beautifully as legs for your project. While this isn't the first DIY to turn an old pot lid into decorative storage, its versatility can help to organize your kitchen or bathroom counters in an instant. Or, you could set it on any counter or table in your home to catch clutter.