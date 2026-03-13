Upcycle An Old Pot Lid To Create Chic Countertop Storage And Decor
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Pot lids you don't use for cooking anymore may seem useless, but some DIY ingenuity will breathe new life into them as gorgeous and functional decor pieces. With a little time, you can transform your unneeded lid into a cute footed tray to add stylish storage to your countertop. This smart way to use lids from old pots and pans is a simple project shared by Kim Pepper Blog. By attaching rounded, wooden drawer pulls onto the top of your lid, you'll be able to flip it upside down to reveal a countertop tray.
The slightly curved shape of many glass lids make a great shallow tray. Deeper versions, like a lid from an oval enamel roasting pan, would create a tray with a taller rim. If you don't have a pot lid with a shape you like for your countertop space, you can thrift an old lid. The same goes for your drawer knobs, or you could buy a new set. Wooden pulls like Zorfeter Wood Ball Knobs have one flat side to go against a door or drawer face, allowing them to work beautifully as legs for your project. While this isn't the first DIY to turn an old pot lid into decorative storage, its versatility can help to organize your kitchen or bathroom counters in an instant. Or, you could set it on any counter or table in your home to catch clutter.
How to style an old pot lid into a decorative storage tray
When reusing old pot lids for sweet and stylish countertop storage, you'll need to decorate the pieces before attaching your drawer knob legs. If you like, you can sand their curves a little to make the ends a bit flatter where they touch the countertop. Apply paint or stain to the wood, and leave it to dry. For the pot lid, spray painting is a quick and easy option. Otherwise, you might dab paint on with a sponge brush. If you don't like the look of plain paint for a glass lid, try creating a more intricate design from decoupage with patterned paper or fabric. Cover your pot lid in Mod Podge, place the material over the glass, and paint another layer of Mod Podge to seal it.
Once your drawer knobs and old pot lid have been decorated, apply a strong adhesive like E6000 to the flat ends of the knobs. Press all four pieces of wood around the top of the pot lid, positioning them near the edges. While oval-shaped lids will work best with four legs, shallow circular lids could function and look cute with only three feet. When the glue has dried, set out your adorable tray to act as a decor piece and catch-all storage dish that will help you prevent clutter from accumulating on counters and tables throughout your home.