Grab An Old Wood Pallet And Turn It Into An Amazing Planter For Succulents

There is a wide variety of practical and exciting DIY projects you can undertake using wood pallets. Need fire storage for the winter? Build a budget-friendly firewood rack using wood pallets as your structure. How about a bird feeder, storage shed, or workbench? All can be made using pallets. However, one of the absolute easiest ways to repurpose an old wood pallet is to transform it into an amazing planter for succulents.

The standard North American wood pallet is 48 inches by 40 inches, and is constructed using a series of wood stringers attached to decking boards. When searching for one as a planter, make sure that it bears an "HT" stamp on its side. This means that the wood used has been heat-treated, as opposed to inoculated with chemicals. The heat treatment means that no unwanted chemicals will be leaching their way into your succulents.

Succulents are among the easiest of all plants for beginner gardeners, and they are particularly well-suited for pallet gardening, especially smaller, frost-hardy outdoor varieties, such as Hens and Chicks succulents (Sempervivum tectorum). They are low-growing, rosette-style succulents that can fit in the compact spacing of the pallet planter. Coral carpet (Sedum album), blue spruce (Sedum reflexum), and fairies washboard (Haworthia limifolia) are also good candidates for your succulent pallet planter.