DIY A Budget-Friendly Firewood Rack From Wood Pallets

Anyone who uses firewood to heat their homes during the autumn and winter understands that good storage is the key to keeping wood neat and dry during the burning season. While a full-blown wood shed would be ideal, for most wood-burning households a budget and DIY-friendly firewood rack is the more practical option. And if there is one product that's perfect for making firewood racks, it's wood pallets.

Wood pallets are portable structural platforms made from either hardwood or softwood which are used by businesses all around the world for transporting goods. They provide a sturdy base for stacking items and are abundantly available. As a matter of fact, knowing where to find free wood pallets for this DIY project is the key factor in making it budget-friendly. A quick scan on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist or calling local businesses will often yield up free pallets. If you find yourself paying for pallets, you're doing something wrong.

Pallets are the perfect bases for a firewood rack because they elevate the firewood off of the ground, keeping moisture from accumulating and encouraging airflow through the pile. The more airflow there is, the faster the firewood is going to dry. Pallets are also exceptionally durable, so you can expect to get several years of use out of a storage rack that cost you very little. In terms of investment, that's a great ROI.