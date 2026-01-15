Keep Your Firewood Neat And Dry With This Genius DIY Storage Rack Idea

Anyone who regularly uses firewood knows the importance of keeping it dry. Firewood needs to be seasoned for a minimum of six months before it can be used, and even after that, it is highly important to keep it dry. Wet wood burns less efficiently, produces more smoke, and can contribute to creosote buildup in a stove. Storage plays a huge role here, and there is a great DIY firewood storage rack idea that will help keep your logs neat and dry.

TikToker @varnishedadvantage built a compact firewood storage rack using purchased lumber, a circular saw, a jigsaw, corrugated metal, and screws. The depth of the constructed frame was measured based on the length of the firewood she had on hand. Wider, rough-sawn boards were used as the elevated base of the frame and as siding. There is spacing between the boards to allow airflow inside the rack.

She also added a small top shelf for skinnier kindling pieces, before adding a pitched roof made out of the corrugated metal. The pitched roof is an essential component because it keeps snow and rain off the firewood, and the channels in the corrugated metal will also shed water away from the wood, preventing any of it from accidentally dribbling inside. The size of @varnishedadvantage's storage rack is small, moveable, and perfect for outdoor fire pits.