How Long Should Firewood Be Seasoned Before Burning It In Your Home?

Is there anything more comfortable than a lit fire while the cold weather blasts outside? It's hard to think of something better than one of these cozy wood-burning fireplaces. While you look forward to those snug winter nights, however, don't forget to make sure you are seasoning your firewood well in advance before you burn those gorgeous logs. In fact, six months or more are recommended. This is especially important if you rely your fireplace to heat your home or use it often. Seasoning your wood basically means drying it out to remove as much moisture as possible, which leads to healthier burning. This process is important to have an effective and safe fire.

Taking care of your firewood is just as important as any other home-related needs. If your wood isn't properly seasoned, it can cause issues with your heating when winter rolls around. While unseasoned firewood will eventually light, it has a much more difficult time doing so than seasoned wood because of the moisture it still contains. This creates extra smoke, which can cause problems for your chimney and flue, and even health concerns like trouble breathing. It will also decrease the air quality in your home overall.

To correctly season your firewood, you will want to start at least six months before burning. However, 12 months would be the most ideal and lead to the best results, so you can have the healthiest home — and the warmest — during the colder weather.